WuXi Biologics and Vertex Sign License and Research Service Agreement for T-cell Engager

SHANGHAI, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269. HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has signed a license and research service agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) for an innovative trispecific T-cell Engager (TCE) for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, Vertex will have exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize an innovative trispecific TCE at the preclinical stage designed for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases. WuXi Biologics will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as royalty payments. In addition, WuXi Biologics will provide Vertex with contract research and development services on novel next-generation TCEs.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are delighted to support Vertex's efforts to bring forward transformative medicines for serious diseases through the study of this TCE, discovered using our state-of-the-art integrated platforms. This collaboration underscores WuXi Biologics' recognition as an industry leader in discovery service solutions and further validates our unique CRDMO model, which enables global partners to develop next-generation modalities."

"At Vertex, we are committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with serious diseases," said Dr. Mark Bunnage, Chief Scientific Officer at Vertex. "This agreement with WuXi Biologics gives us another important tool to accelerate our efforts to advance new medicines and we're excited to explore the potential of this promising molecule."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

