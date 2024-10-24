WSPN Names Austin Campbell CEO of WSPN US to Drive Stablecoin Innovation and Expansion

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network ("WSPN"), a leading digital payments and the issuer of Worldwide USD ("WUSD"), today announced the appointment of Austin Campbell as CEO of WSPN US. Mr. Campbell brings extensive experience in stablecoin markets and digital asset strategy to his new role, including running stable value products at JPM and Citi, managing reserves and risk for the Paxos stablecoins (BUSD, USDP), and having helped to design PYUSD. This appointment signals WSPN's commitment to building first class financial products and revolutionizing the world of payments with its "Stablecoin 2.0" vision to deliver faster, cheaper, and safer transactions for all.

Building on his significant contributions as Head of Strategy, where he was instrumental in shaping WSPN's strategic roadmap and identifying new market opportunities for WUSD, Mr. Campbell will now lead the effort in bringing this vision to the US market and beyond. His primary focus will be on:

Driving the adoption of WUSD: Leveraging his deep understanding of the stablecoin ecosystem, Mr. Campbell will lead initiatives to establish WUSD as a leading solution for businesses globally.

Leading treasury and risk management: Mr. Campbell will leverage his expertise to ensure the stability and security of WUSD, building trust and confidence among users and partners on a global scale.

Building a world-class user experience: Mr. Campbell will oversee the development of user-friendly products and services that simplify the use of stablecoins for everyday transactions, regardless of location.

Fostering strategic partnerships: Mr. Campbell will cultivate relationships with key players in the financial and technology sectors worldwide to expand WUSD's reach and impact.

"I am incredibly excited to become the CEO of WSPN US," said Mr. Campbell. "Stablecoins are key to improving the global financial system. We intend to build the best products for consumers and end users, creating a fair system where people control their own money and have global access to dollars. Our goal is to bring world-class user experience to stablecoins, where many users making payments in dollars won't even have to think about the fact that they're using blockchain technology. With WSPN, we're committed to building a better economic model that fosters a virtuous cycle of adoption, benefiting the entire ecosystem."

Prior to joining WSPN, Mr. Campbell was the founder and managing partner at Zero Knowledge Consulting, advising on market structure and risk management within the crypto ecosystem. Additionally, he is also an adjunct professor at New York University Stern School of Business, educating the next generation of Web3 leaders. His previous experience, including Paxos, Citi, and JP Morgan, coupled with his thought leadership in stablecoin mechanics, uniquely positions him to lead WSPN US towards a future powered by accessible and equitable financial solutions.

"Austin's expertise and vision have been instrumental in shaping WSPN's strategic direction," said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. "We are confident that under his leadership, WSPN US will play a crucial role in driving the mass adoption of stablecoins and transforming the financial landscape for the better."

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

