WSPN and Ample FinTech Join Forces to Advance Enterprise-Grade Web3 Payment Solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Ample FinTech, a Singapore-based fintech company specializing in enterprise-grade Web3 payment platforms and tokenization solutions. This collaboration aims to leverage Ample FinTech's deep expertise in providing secure, compliant, and efficient tokenization technologies to enhance WUSD's capabilities in cross-border transactions, reinforcing its leadership in the rapidly evolving Stablecoin 2.0 landscape.

Through this partnership, WSPN and Ample FinTech will explore the integration of enterprise-grade Web3 payment technologies, including programmable payments, digital credentials, and tokenized invoicing. These solutions will be applied to key areas such as cross-border payments, international trade, cross-border e-commerce, and supply chain finance. By combining Ample FinTech's Web3 payment innovations with WSPN's global payment infrastructure, this partnership will drive the adoption of more efficient, secure, and scalable payment solutions, helping businesses optimize capital efficiency and streamline global financial operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with WSPN to bring our enterprise-grade Web3 payment and tokenization solutions to the forefront of the global digital economy. By integrating our advanced technologies such as programmable payments, digital credentials, and tokenized invoicing with WSPN's robust infrastructure, we aim to revolutionize cross-border transactions. This collaboration represents a major step toward optimizing capital efficiency and driving innovation in global financial operations for businesses worldwide." said Louis Wan, Head of Research, Ample FinTech

"Our partnership with Ample FinTech represents a strategic step forward in advancing Web3 payment solutions," said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. "By integrating Ample's innovative technologies with our global infrastructure, we're creating more efficient and flexible solutions for cross-border transactions, further strengthening WUSD's position in the digital payment landscape."

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

About Ample FinTech

Ample FinTech is a financial technology company focused on developing the world leading enterprise Web3 payment and tokenization SaaS platform.

Since its establishment, the Ample FinTech has successfully completed two pilot projects related to CBDC, stablecoin, digital credentials, and tokenization through collaboration with three central banks. Additionally, the Ample FinTech team has received FSTI IA grant from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024 for its groundbreaking work in digital credentials and programmable payments.

