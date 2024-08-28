WSO Signs Partnership with DigiMithril to Bring AI into Squash Refereeing

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- World Squash Officiating (WSO) - the organisation dedicated to the regulation and development of squash officiating worldwide - has signed a partnership with US-based startup DigiMithril to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into squash refereeing.

DigiMithril, founded by tech entrepreneur Pragun Seth, have created a state-of-the-art AI platform - IntelliReferee - to detect interference in squash and make objective decisions in real-time. The platform will initially be tested at major events during the 2024-25 PSA Squash Tour season, with plans to integrate the technology into refereeing in the future.

IntelliReferee measures a range of factors - including distance between players, access to front wall, frontal and lateral interference, ball speed and angle - to make objective decisions which are then relayed to the video referee to assist them. The partnership between WSO and DigiMithril follows on from a successful trial of IntelliReferee ran during the 2023-24 PSA World Tour Finals in June.

"The partnership between DigiMithril and WSO to test IntelliReferee marks the beginning of a new era for squash," said Head of WSO, Lee Drew.

"We're very excited by what we've seen throughout the course of the initial testing phase, and the scope of the product seems extremely promising. Together with DigiMithril, we look forward to redefining the future of refereeing with AI," he added

DigiMithril Founder & Chief Executive Pragun Seth said, "IntelliReferee is a pioneer in the intersection of sports and AI and will have a tremendous impact on the game we know and love. At DigiMithril, we're proud and honoured to have partnered with WSO to bring IntelliReferee to professional squash and we are thrilled for what's to come next."

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said, "The collaboration between WSO and DigiMithril is an important step for squash. We want to be at the forefront of adopting new technology, and utilising AI in squash refereeing will help modernise the way the game is officiated and result in more accurate outcomes."

About DigiMithril

DigiMithril is a US-based tech startup founded by entrepreneur Pragun Seth innovating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and sports.

The firm's mission is to create impactful solutions through artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other emerging technologies. The company has developed IntelliReferee, an AI-powered and patented refereeing platform that significantly enhances the accuracy of squash refereeing worldwide.

Website: www.digimithril.com

About World Squash Officiating

WSO was established in a partnership between the WSF and the PSA to steer squash officiating worldwide.

The WSO vision is to professionalise and standardise squash officiating worldwide so that everyone involved in squash can benefit from its capability to improve their personal squash experience at every level.

Website: www.worldsquashofficiating.com

About WSF

The World Squash Federation (WSF) is the global governing body for the sport of squash and manages some of the sport's major events, such as the World Team, Junior, Doubles and Masters Championships.

The WSF is a proud International Federation of over 125 members.. There are also five Continental Federations under the WSF's auspices.

Website: www.worldsquash.org

About PSA

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) is the global governing body responsible for the administration of both men's and women's professional squash around the world. With over 1,500 registered players and more than 1,000 events taking place around the globe every year, the PSA Squash Tour showcases the game of squash at its highest level in some of the world's most unique and stunning locations.

Website: www.psaworldtour.com

