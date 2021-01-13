WSM Ventures to Review Restructuring Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - WSM Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: WSM.X) announces that it has initiated a review of the current capital structure of the Company and available financing options in the context of the current market. Subject to the results of the review, and the availability of financing, the Company intends to consolidate its common share capital on up to a twenty-for-one basis to make the Company more attractive to prospective investors.

A decision to complete a consolidation has not been reached at this time, and the completion of any consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will provide further information as it becomes available.

