World Trade Centers Association Expands Network with Launch of World Trade Centre Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada

World Trade Centre Okanagan to serve as new hub for connecting one of Canada's most dynamic and fastest-growing economic regions to the world

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations across nearly 100 countries and territories, today announced the addition of World Trade Centre Okanagan (WTC Okanagan) in Kelowna, British Columbia, further strengthening Canada's presence within WTCA's international ecosystem of trade and investment hubs.

Strategically located in the heart of British Columbia's Okanagan region, WTC Okanagan will serve as a gateway connecting one of Canada's most dynamic and rapidly expanding economic regions to the global market. Known for its thriving technology sector, world-class agriculture and wine industries, recreational amenities and tourism, growing population base and strong entrepreneurial culture, the Okanagan has emerged as a highly sought-after destination for both talent and investment within Western Canada.

WTC Okanagan is being developed as a comprehensive center for conventions, commerce, integrated real estate development, technology-enabled connectivity and international trade services. The new WTC Okanagan will initially base their operations at Suite 800, Landmark 7, 1700 Dickson Ave, Kelowna, BC. The leaders behind the initiative plan for the ultimate development of a mixed-use WTC Okanagan real estate complex featuring convention, hospitality, office and retail spaces, designed to convene business leaders, host international delegations and support economic growth for the region.

"We are proud to welcome WTC Okanagan to WTCA's global network – as our eighth WTC business in Canada, this emphasizes the opportunities for international trade and business we're seeing across the country's ten provinces and three territories," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "The Okanagan region combines natural beauty and temperate climate with economic ambition and innovation, and we are thrilled to welcome this market into our unmatched global trade network."

As part of the WTCA network, WTC Okanagan will tap into the Association's four primary service areas –Business Club, Trade Services, Conferences & Exhibitions, and Real Estate – offering its members an exclusive global platform for high-impact networking opportunities, international trade support, market intelligence and a physical hub to foster valuable connections.

WTC Okanagan is co-founded by Simon Wong, Michele Lau, Lisa Palleson and Richard Tam, a multidisciplinary leadership team with experience across real estate development, finance, technology and international trade, united by a shared vision to elevate Okanagan's global connectivity.

"The Okanagan is uniquely positioned at the intersection of agriculture, innovation, technology and tourism," said Richard Tam, Co-Founder, President & CEO, WTC Okanagan. "Our vision is to create a globally connected business platform that elevates local companies onto the world stage while attracting foreign investment and international collaboration to the region. Through the WTCA network, our members will gain unparalleled access to international partnerships and markets."

A launch event in the Okanagan area will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 from 5:00-8:00 pm PDT at Sandhill Urban Winery in Kelowna, where businesses around the region can connect to learn more about the organization and its growth plans for the years ahead. WTC Okanagan's membership program provides various tiers for area businesses and professionals to join and engage with the global WTCA network.

As a member of WTCA, WTC Okanagan will have access to a portfolio of exclusive membership resources, including participation in WTCA's highly anticipated 56th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum. This event convenes hundreds of international business leaders from more than 50 countries each year, and this year will be hosted from April 19-22 by WTC Greater Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

To learn more about membership and upcoming events at WTC Okanagan, please visit www.wtcokanagan.com.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

About World Trade Centre Okanagan

World Trade Centre Okanagan (WTC Okanagan) is a globally connected business hub based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and a member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), which links more than 300 World Trade Center locations across nearly 100 countries and territories. Positioned in the heart of the Okanagan region--one of Canada's fastest-growing economic areas known for its technology sector, agriculture and wine industries, recreation and tourism, and entrepreneurial ecosystem--WTC Okanagan serves as a gateway connecting regional businesses to international markets. Through its core services in business networking, trade and investment facilitation, conferences and events, and real estate development, WTC Okanagan provides companies with access to global partnerships, market intelligence, and international investment opportunities while supporting the region's long-term economic growth.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

Chanelle Dimalanta

Phone: +1 212 432 2644

Email: [email protected]

Violet PR

DeLaney Cittadino

Phone: +1 770 827 9149

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE World Trade Centers Association