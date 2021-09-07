World Trade Centers Association Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of September 11

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) — an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Centers (WTCs) in nearly 100 countries — today released a statement to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events that unfolded on September 11, 2001:

"This week, we are taking time to reflect upon the tragic events that happened 20 years ago — to honor the victims and give thanks to the heroes who were affected. September 11 is remembered as the day that stunned the world and will forever be deeply etched in our association's history.

We want to take this anniversary to not only remember what happened, but to look toward the possibilities before us. We have seen communities around the world come together, standing united to remember the significance of that day every year and working hand-in-hand to overcome obstacles, most recently the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuously reminded to appreciate and support the first responders around the world — police, firefighters, healthcare workers — who unselfishly risk their own lives to assist those in need every day.

As a global network, the WTCA and its World Trade Center (WTC) members show strength by coming together and supporting each other, just as we did in the aftermath of September 11, to navigate these uncertain times and reaffirm our mission of peace and prosperity through trade and investment. The WTC brand symbolizes strength, hope, prosperity and resilience.

To further commemorate September 11, the WTCA today launched its "#WTCARemembers911" social media campaign – where WTCA members will share commemorative posts with the hashtag to pay tribute to those who were affected by the tragedy. The campaign begins today and will continue through the weekend, culminating on Sunday, September 12.

"Through this campaign, the WTCA and all of the WTCs located around the world stand united to honor the principles and values that served as the foundation of our association, and demonstrate the strength and inspiration of our connected global community," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "We are proud of the interconnectivity and diversity of our global membership base, where together we stand for our principles and work together on promoting respect for one another, care and intercultural understanding."

For more information about the WTCA and its global network, visit www.wtca.org.

For those affected by the events of September 11 who are in need of support, please visit the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF), providing compensation to individuals (or a personal representative of a deceased individual) who were present at the World Trade Center or the surrounding New York City Exposure Zone; the Pentagon crash site and the Shanksville, Pennsylvania crash site, at some point between September 11, 2001, and May 30, 2002, and who have since been diagnosed with a 9/11-related illness. The VCF is not limited to first responders. Compensation is also available to those who worked or volunteered in construction, clean-up, and debris removal; as well as people who lived, worked, or went to school in the exposure zone. Visit www.vcf.gov. Additional 9/11 health resources may be found on www.911memorial.org/connect/911-health-resources.

