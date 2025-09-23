World's Most Popular Strengths Assessment Proves Its Impact

The VIA Survey, grounded in decades of science, shows that in a study of 3,000 participants, people were five times more likely to take positive action that improves mental health and well-being.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- With more than 35 million survey takers worldwide and availability in 46 languages, the VIA Character Strengths Survey is the world's most widely used scientific tool for uncovering what's best in people. Now, the nonprofit VIA Institute on Character has released its 2025 VIA Survey Impact Study, confirming the survey's measurable power to improve lives and inspire positive action.

In a study of 3,000 participants, results show the VIA Survey experience is meaningful and transformative.

View and download the VIA Survey Impact Study Infographic here: https://www.viacharacter.org/resources/activities/via-survey-impact-2025-infographic

Character strengths — the 24 positive traits that reflect who we are at our best — are scientifically linked to resilience, optimism, and well-being. They are backed by more than 1,000 peer-reviewed studies across psychology, education, health care, and organizational science, making the VIA Classification of 24 strengths one of the most validated frameworks in the field of psychology.

Based on responses from 3,000 study participants, the results show the VIA Survey experience itself is both meaningful and transformative:

83% found discovering their character strengths meaningful

74% gained greater self-awareness

54% now feel more optimistic about life

49% reported higher overall well-being

The 2025 Impact Study offers something new: a direct look at post-survey behavior — how people use what they learn about themselves, and whether it makes a difference. The findings show it does. Those who completed the VIA Survey were five times more likely to take positive action — such as sharing results with others or pursuing further training — and reported clear benefits for mental health, resilience, and self-perception.

"For over a century, psychology focused on diagnosing what's wrong with people, codified in the DSM," said Dr. Neal Mayerson, Founder, Chairman, and Interim CEO of the VIA Institute on Character. "The VIA Classification turned that model on its head by systematically identifying what's right with people — their character strengths. The VIA Survey is the practical doorway into this framework, and with over 35 million takers worldwide, decades of scientific research, and now this latest impact study, the evidence is clear: it boosts optimism, resilience, and mental health. When we focus on strengths rather than deficits, we don't just change lives — we open the door to human flourishing on a global scale."

Approximately three months after completing the VIA Survey, participants also reported that:

62% felt more confident using their strengths in daily life

62% felt more capable of handling challenges and problems

63% noticed a positive shift in how they think about themselves

50% felt more grateful

The VIA Survey has been embraced by individuals and organizations across the globe — from Fortune 100 companies to K–12 classrooms — and across settings as diverse as Ivy League universities and grassroots nonprofits.

"Across these groups, we've heard from those who've used their top, or Signature Strengths, to get through a relationship crisis, career burnout, or even mental health struggles," said Dr. Ryan Niemiec, VIA's Chief Science & Education Officer. "One coach told us the survey gave her client a 'blueprint for healing' after their spouse unexpectedly passed away — transforming her from feeling broken to empowered. We've heard hundreds of stories like this."

Self-administered online in just 10–12 minutes, the 96-question VIA Survey, which is taken by many individuals as an authoritative personality test, evaluates all 24 character strengths. Its broad applications — from therapy and coaching to education and workplace development — have made it a cornerstone tool for advancing mental health and human flourishing worldwide.

About the VIA Institute on Character

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, the VIA Institute on Character is a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing the science and practice of character strengths to realize the best in individuals, organizations, and communities. Founded in 2000 by Dr. Neal Mayerson and Dr. Martin Seligman, VIA is best known for developing the free VIA Survey — a research-based assessment that has helped over 35 million people discover their unique strengths. VIA's tools light the way: individuals turn to them for greater self-knowledge and mental health, practitioners — including coaches, educators, and psychologists — apply them to help others grow, and researchers use them to deepen the science of well-being. At its heart, VIA is about helping people shift from what's wrong to what's strong — discovering the best in themselves, supporting the best in others, and creating a more resilient, connected, and flourishing world.

About the VIA Survey Impact Study

The VIA Impact Study panel comprised 3,000 participants who completed the free VIA Survey over a 6-month period. They were asked questions about the impact of the VIA Survey and their use of character strengths in daily life. Recruitment included a monetary incentive: a chance to win one of 20 Visa gift cards valued at $50 USD each.

