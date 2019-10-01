World's Largest Car Rental Provider Introduces Entegral Technology Solution

Integrated Software Platform Drives Insurance Replacement Collaboration

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Enterprise Holdings today launched Entegral, the new name for its integrated software solution that streamlines the post-accident process to assist service providers working to get customers on their way and back into a vehicle. The technology platform, formerly known as ARMS® Business Solutions (ABS), enables communication and collaboration between tens of thousands of collision repair shops, insurance providers and other industry professionals around the world.

"The insurance claims process is complex, and with Entegral, our goal is to connect everyone involved so they can work quickly and efficiently to make things easier for customers," said Joe Rector, Assistant Vice President for Entegral. "Our customers will continue to receive the same great services they are accustomed to with no interruption. The new name captures the spirit of the technology — combining the strength of Enterprise, the integral role we play in the industry, and the integrity we strive to bring to every customer and partner interaction."

Owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental provider and operator of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, the Entegral platform complements the value of Enterprise's acclaimed Automated Rental Management System (ARMS) software. Introduced in 1999, ARMS connects insurance providers, collision repair shops and dealership partners so they can efficiently and effectively manage rental programs from their desktops. The Entegral system helps manage the claims process beyond car rental and, when paired with ARMS, is a business-to-business solution that enhances the customer experience from the moment after an accident to the completion of the claim.

The Entegral platform is used by more than 50 insurance providers, car manufacturers and collision network sponsors in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and Puerto Rico, including most of the top 25 insurance companies.

With profiles on more than 20,000 body shops, Entegral is an industry-leading source of profile body shop data and insights. And as more technology is integrated in cars, the Entegral platform is a trusted source of repair provider capability.

"Entegral is a solutions-based platform," said Dan Wessel, Vice President for Entegral. "We remain steadfast in our longtime commitment of safeguarding the privacy of collision repair data, while also supporting open access to data, benefiting all parties involved."

In addition, Enterprise Holdings has made an investment in Entegral and relies on the platform to support its fleet of more than 2 million vehicles, using its software in practical application every day on the largest fleet in the world.

The Entegral system builds upon Enterprise's more than 60-year legacy of helping customers get where they need to go after their vehicle is lost or damaged. It started with the company's flagship business, car rental, in 1957, then grew with the founding of ARMS and, later, the merger of Cyncast Inc. and Performance Gateway, LLC, both acquired by Enterprise Holdings in 2007 and 2014, respectively. From there, Enterprise took a long-term approach to further invest significantly in research and technology to ensure a successful pairing of the two renowned applications. The pairing in 2017 formed the foundation of the ABS platform, now named Entegral.

Entegral is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and has made investments in talent and technology in Madison, Wisconsin; St. Louis; Anaheim, California; and the U.K.

For more information about Entegral, visit www.entegral.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand – as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – in 100 countries and territories. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, which currently manage more than 2 million vehicles and employ 100,000 worldwide, accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

