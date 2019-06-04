World's Largest Car Rental Network Now Available in Sweden

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- The world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings, today announced that its Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands are now available in Sweden, with the official opening of its first location in Stockholm's Arlanda Airport. The new branch is already taking reservations.

This follows an agreement between Shared Mobility A/S and Enterprise Holdings to introduce the three brands to Sweden. Enterprise is extending access to its car rental services across all of continental Europe by partnering with experts in each country who have a strong reputation for customer care. The Enterprise family of brands is already available in 100 countries, of which more than 40 are in EMEA.

The airport branch will serve a diverse and growing base of renters looking for access to a wide range of vehicles in addition to award-winning customer service. Enterprise plans to extend the business with further branch openings in the future.

Travelers using Enterprise, National and Alamo rental services in Sweden will benefit from a number of global customer programs. These include membership to Enterprise Plus and the Emerald Club from National Car Rental, both of which offer rewards based on the level of usage.

"Now is the perfect time to introduce Enterprise, National and Alamo to customers in Sweden. We have had a very successful start with our organization in Denmark, and we are looking to bring all that expertise and proud customer-centric culture with us to the Swedish market," said Ole Grønvold, General Manager for Enterprise in Sweden.

Grønvold added, "Our new airport location is already seeing significant demand from customers in the Nordics, UK, France, Germany and Spain, as well as those from North America. It is great to be part of a well-recognized, global organization with a reputation for excellent value and customer care."

"Our aim is to offer an integrated vehicle rental solution to our customers wherever they need mobility: where they live, where they work and when they travel across the globe," said Peter Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising for Enterprise Holdings. "Europe is a key part of our customer service proposition. We want to be where our customers need us, so they can have a consistent experience wherever they travel."

"As one of the world's strongest economies, Sweden is a vital part of building our European and global network. It is a growing market for shared mobility 'on demand', which is how Enterprise is developing its services to meet the needs of an emerging customer base. We are delighted to be partnering with Shared Mobility A/S to officially launch Enterprise in Sweden," added Smith.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings Inc. and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses – which include extensive car rental and carsharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales – accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and operated 2 million vehicles in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings, through its integrated global network of independent subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in 100 countries throughout the world.

About Shared Mobility A/S

Shared Mobility is an independent franchisee of Enterprise, National and Alamo. The company is backed by a strong ownership with extensive knowledge of cars, transportation and mobility. The two owners are Nordania Leasing, Denmark's biggest leasing company, and the Semler Group – car importer and dealership of Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat in Denmark.

Shared mobility opened its first Enterprise location in Copenhagen airport in February 2015 and now has 13 locations in Denmark. Operating the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands in Denmark, Shared Mobility has quickly become a significant player on the Danish car rental scene. Shared mobility has had an impressive growth since its beginning only four years back, and last year they had more than 50,000 rentals across the country.

