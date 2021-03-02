World's Fastest COVID-19 Virus Detection Insta-Test: Results in Under 15 Seconds

EDMONTON, AB, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc. is pleased to announce completion of development of the GLCM SARS-CoV-2 Insta-Test, delivering results in under 15 seconds, offering the world the fastest, easiest to use and most cost-effective solution to screen for COVID-19. This point-of-care, graphene-based biosensor will enable the world to regain a sense of freedom and bring "normal" back into our future. At a time when people are longing for solutions to the pandemic, GLCM delivers an innovative solution for instant testing, helping to reopen our economies, enabling employers to ensure a safer work environment, allowing schools and universities to reopen, and providing governments and their frontline workers a screening device which will provide confidence that an end to this global health crisis is possible.

Donna Mandau, President & CEO said, "Insta-Testing is essential to quickly identify and manage regions with high infection rates. The more testing we are able to do, the more confidence we will have in the safety of our environments. Today, as we hear ongoing news about a potential third wave, and new variants creating even more challenges for the world, we are pleased to offer our innovative and revolutionary Insta-Test, an urgently needed solution to help us cope with this global pandemic. The successful completion of this development introduces an effective platform for future testing solutions as GLCM's graphene is tailorable and offers a rapid solution to emerging and future strains of SARS and other viral diseases. We look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks as we enter clinical trials and plan for market deployment."

The GLCM SARS-CoV-2 Insta-Test is a one-of-a-kind saliva test, eliminating the nasopharyngeal swab and all certified practitioner oversight requirements. It does not require expensive equipment or a lab to process results. GLCM's in-vitro diagnostic device produces a signal when exposed to COVID-19 viral antigens and directly detects the virus in under 15 seconds. This Insta-Test is an "at the door" technology, perfect for any situation that requires immediate and reliable results managing large groups of people. This screening tool is ideal for people boarding a plane or cruise ship, entering a venue for a concert or sporting event, entry into casinos, schools, theme parks and endless other scenarios.

Dr. Leah Coumont, Chief Science Officer said, "I am pleased with the results of our validation testing and the entire team at GLCM is proud to deliver such an important diagnostic tool to help governments, businesses, and families navigate COVID-19. This development has been a monumental task which has brought together an extraordinary team of experts, technologists, and organizations from diverse backgrounds to generate extraordinary new technology. We are excited to commence clinical human trials with the aim of timely deployment of our device, and even more excited to continue to develop new diagnostic solutions on this groundbreaking testing platform".

A world-renowned institute of virology has provided validation of the efficacy of the GLCM Insta-Test via pre-clinical assessments. The device will soon enter clinical human trials and using the sensitivity and specificity data that will be generated from these trials along with very detailed laboratory validation, GLCM is working to prepare the necessary regulatory, safety, and manufacturing data for submission to Health Canada, United States' FDA EUA and WHO. We are progressing rapidly and with great confidence towards our objective of achieving an excellent correlation with industry standard rt-PCR in negative and simulated positive samples. Based on current indications, demand is expected to reach into the hundreds of millions of units per annum and GLCM is working towards meeting these demands.

About GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc.

GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc. is a subsidiary of Graphene Leaders Canada (GLC) Inc., a Canadian technology company producing high-quality graphene nanomaterials for development of new product innovations. GLCM offers graphene-enhanced solutions in the medical industry leveraging our material science expertise in working with graphene and developing products and solutions to serve the betterment of People and Planet. GLCM's tag line is "Health through Technology".

GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc. Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of March 2, 2021. This release contains forward-looking information about GLCM's efforts to combat COVID-19 which rely on the success of clinical trials, regulatory approval, manufacturing arrangements, distribution arrangements, and manufacturing inputs. GLCM assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments, including qualitative assessment of available data, expectations for clinical trials, timing of clinical trial readouts, regulatory submissions and approvals, and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and supply arrangements.

GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc. Contacts:



Business - Corporate Relations

Donna Mandau, President & CEO

[email protected]

Marketing-Media, Distribution

Nick Kuchera, Distribution & Logistics Manager

[email protected]

General Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE GLC Medical (GLCM) Inc.

Related Links

www.glcplus.com

