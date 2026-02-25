WORLD'S BEST SOMMELIERS' SELECTION 2026 ANNOUNCED

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a global celebration of wine excellence, leading sommeliers from 17 countries across six continents judged the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection 2026. Panellists drawn from The World's 50 Best Restaurants network, led by Kristell Monot, President of the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection and Head Sommelier at Mugaritz, tasted a diverse array of wines to determine a line-up of 115 wines from 16 countries.

Italy topped the selection with 20 wines, including 13 reds. Nebbiolo shone with four Barolo and Barbaresco entries, while more contemporary styles included Clara Marcelli's Grenache and Tenuta Del Paguro's seabed–aged Merlot.

Portugal followed with 18 wines across white, red and fortified categories. Five white wines highlighted the strength of Portugal's indigenous varieties, while all eight reds hailed from the Douro. Three ports and two Madeira wines reaffirmed Portugal's mastery of fortified wines.

The USA achieved 17 wines, led by California with six reds and one white, from Sonoma's Pinot Noir to Paso Robles' Cabernet Sauvignons. Texas contributed six wines, while Oregon's Lingua Franca earned four places for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Spain delivered seven reds from regions including Ribera del Duero, Rioja and Priorat. Two sherries highlighted renewed interest in fortified wines, while Pere Ventura's Cava reinforced Spain's strength in sparkling styles. Contemporary whites from Chivite and Bodegas Faustino completed the 12 entries.

Argentina also contributed 12 wines, with seven reds underscoring the country's reputation for Malbec. Four whites showed growing stylistic range, while Uco Valley producer Rutini demonstrated breadth with a Malbec, Chardonnay and traditional method sparkling wine. Uruguay earned five places, Brazil was represented by a single white blend and Chile secured eight red wines.

Elsewhere in Europe, France led in sparkling and rosé, while Germany impressed with three Rieslings. Czech producer Gurdau earned three places with a Riesling, Grüner Veltliner and Sekt. Georgia added two traditional varietals, including the only orange wine, and Greece contributed one white and one red.

A spokesperson for the World's Best Sommeliers' Selection comments: "The selection reflects the incredible diversity of the global wine landscape - from revered classics to bold new voices. The selection remains a trusted benchmark for on-trade professionals and we're proud to bring the world's top sommeliers together to define the future of wine."

