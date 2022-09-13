World Renowned Scientist and Entrepreneur Professor Pieter Cullis to Deliver Keynote at The 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Reboot Communications Ltd. is honoured to announce world-renowned, award-winning Canadian scientist, Professor Pieter Cullis as a keynote speaker at The 22nd Annual Healthcare Summit, held in Vancouver, British Columbia from September 22-23rd, 2022.

Professor Cullis is the recipient of multiple National and International Awards including the 2022 Canada Gairdner International Award for his contributions to the mRNA vaccine developed by BioNTech/ Acuitas Therapeutics/ Pfizer that has successfully combated the COVID-19 pandemic. He is responsible for fundamental advances in the development of nanomedicines for cancer and gene therapies that have contributed to five drugs that have been approved by Health Canada and other regulatory agencies worldwide.

Professor Cullis has published over 350 scientific articles and is an inventor on over 100 patents. He has co-founded more than ten biotechnology companies that now employ over 400 people. He has also co-founded three not-for-profits including the Centre for Drug Research and Development (now AdMare), a Centre of Excellence for the Commercialization of Research, the Personalized Medicine Initiative (PMI), and the NanoMedicines Innovation Network. He is also author of the book "The Personalized Medicine Revolution".

Please join us along with Professor Cullis and over 50 other national and international subject matter experts delivering keynotes and panel discussions on charting the future of healthcare.

For the past 22 years the Summit has created a unique nexus of industry, public health, and academia by connecting and educating professionals in the age of digital transformation and promoting health innovation. The theme of the Summit this year is Where the Rubber Hits the Road: Implementing Innovation and Access for Patients. Major topics of discussion include human capital management, digital health transformation, patient trust through privacy and security, personalized medicine, primary care, pharmacogenomics and virtual care.

This year, the discussion moves into action as we embrace change, turn problems into potential, and chart the future in healthcare. If you care deeply about the current and future state of healthcare, this is the event to attend. Click here to register: bit.ly/healthsummit22

