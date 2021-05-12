World-Renowned Music Superstars Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Announce First Performance Dates for Exclusive Headliner Engagements at Resorts World Las Vegas

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion's return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5. Carrie Underwood follows in December with a six-show run of an exciting all-new production beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Katy Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to launch a spectacular eight-show run including exclusive New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances. Luke Bryan will keep the party going in 2022 when he kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday, Feb. 11.

Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, for all 30 shows will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.

Performance dates for each artist are as follows:

Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6 , 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021

, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021 Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1 , 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021

, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021 Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29 , 31, 2021 and Jan. 1 , 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022

, 31, 2021 and , 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022 Luke Bryan : (6 shows): Feb. 11-12 , 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022

Citi® is the official presale credit card of the headliner opening engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas's largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. The intimate venue will feature unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 265 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

"Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come."

"We're so happy that Celine has decided to return to Las Vegas in this beautiful new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas" said John Meglen President and Co-CEO of Concerts West, "and even more that she will be joined in the rotation by some of the greatest performing talent today: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry! This is a legendary lineup."

The four artists join Resorts World Las Vegas's previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto, creating an unmatched lineup of world-class entertainers set to take the stage at the Strip's most anticipated new resort opening June 24. All six stars recently appeared in the resort's visually stunning commercial in anticipation of the Resorts World Las Vegas opening on June 24. The commercial premiered during the Academy Awards on April 25.

To view the full Resorts World Las Vegas commercial, click here.

Additional show details and programming will be announced in the coming months. For more information about Resorts World Las Vegas, visit rwlasvegas.com or follow on Twitter or Instagram.

ABOUT CELINE DION

With more than 250 million albums sold around the world, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. Known for revitalizing the modern-day Las Vegas residency, Celine remains the #1 and #2 highest grossing and best-selling Las Vegas residencies of all time.

ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide, recorded 27 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive studio album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, including her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, bestselling book, FIND YOUR PATH, her fit52 app, and a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink.

ABOUT KATY PERRY

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views – making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club. Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, and amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018.

ABOUT LUKE BRYAN

Luke wrapped 2020 as Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s by dominating their charts during the last decade. Since his debut, Luke has garnered 26 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with over 54 million, has nearly 15 Billion streams and sold 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. Luke has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music this April and he also holds two Entertainer honors by the Country Music Association. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party , seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards as well as being named the 'Most Heard Artist of the Decade' by Country Aircheck and the 'Artist Humanitarian Recipient' by the Country Radio Broadcasters this February.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .



ABOUT GENTING GROUP

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs approximately 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For Press Inquiries:

Emily Kjesbo

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas

Related Links

https://www.rwlasvegas.com

