WORLD-RENOWNED CHIROPRACTOR DR. MARK LINDSAY JOINS PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES AS ATHLETIC ADVISOR; PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

BURLINGTON, ON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce world-renowned chiropractor, soft tissue specialist and PhD in Neuroscience at Queens University, Dr. Mark Lindsay, one of the most sought-after therapists amongst elite athletes, will join as our corporate advisor focused on professional athletics.

Dr. Lindsay commented, "As a chiropractor and soft tissue specialist who works with some of the world's most elite athletes, it's my business to understand how nutritional supplements can help the body's fascia and connective tissue recover effectively under the most demanding conditions. Promino is one of the few supplements that has received consistent, positive feedback."

Dr. Lindsay has been recognized for his outstanding work around sports chiropractic. In 1996, he was named "Outstanding Field Doctor" by the Canadian Chiropractic Sports Fellowship. This prestigious award was presented to Dr. Lindsay following his work with the Olympic double gold medalist and World Champion sprinter Donovan Bailey.

Dr. Lindsay's work has brought him around the world, consulting extensively with elite athletes and professional teams in the NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic Games and World Championships.

Dr. Lindsay introduced Promino to Las Vegas Golden Knights and Stanley Cup Champion, Jack Eichel, who is now the Company's Flagship Brand Ambassador. Dr. Lindsay also works with many top surgeons, therapists, and athletic teams where he plays an important role in designing and implementing post-surgical and high-performance treatment protocols.

"Having the efficacy of our products extolled by a front-line sports specialist such as Dr. Lindsay is a powerful conversation opener," stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino Nutritional Sciences. "We are proud to offer products that truly benefit an athlete's recovery."

Consolidation of Common Shares

Promino also announces a consolidation of its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes on April 1, 2024.

The Common Shares will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the name "Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc." and the trading symbol "MUSL" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "93X". For a period of 20 days following the effective date of the Consolidation, the Company's trading symbol on the OTC will temporarily be changed to "MUSLD", following which it will automatically revert to "MUSLF". The new CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares will be 74290V204 and CA74290V2049, respectively.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares equal to or more than one-half resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share, and any fractional shares less than one-half resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the Company's outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation is not required under the policies of the CSE nor under the articles of the Company.

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™

Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Promino invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q2 2024.

Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe and is the result of over USD $20 million in research over 23 years including extensive human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis.

The patented essential amino acid blend, in the precise ratio to accelerate muscle protein synthesis, is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins. Promino™'s patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the digestive tract. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Promino™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs or bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Consolidation, including the anticipated timing of the Consolidation and the expected effect of the Consolidation on the outstanding share capital of the Company; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

