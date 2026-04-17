World Hemophilia Day 2026 - April 17, 2026 - "Diagnosis: First step to care."

MONTREAL, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 17, 2026, the global inherited bleeding disorders community will come together on World Hemophilia Day to advocate for all inherited bleeding disorders. This year's theme of "Diagnosis: First step to care" highlights the critical importance of diagnosis--the essential first step in treatment and care. The WFH estimates that over three-quarters of the population of people with hemophilia worldwide are undiagnosed, and an even more significant gap also exists for other bleeding disorders. This means that hundreds of thousands of people around the world still lack access to basic care. We have the power--and the shared commitment--to change this. We can improve diagnostic outcomes by strengthening the skills of healthcare professionals and enhancing the effectiveness of laboratories. By increasing global diagnosis rates, we can move one step closer to our shared vision of Treatment for All.

#WHD2026 wfh.org/whd

"Accurate diagnosis is the gateway to care for people living with bleeding disorders. Yet in many parts of the world, barriers continue to delay or prevent proper diagnosis--leading to unacceptably low diagnosis rates. The challenge is even greater for people with von Willebrand disease, rare bleeding disorders, and for women and girls with bleeding disorders. On April 17, I call on the global community to unite in advocating for stronger diagnostic capabilities everywhere--because without diagnosis, there is no treatment, and without treatment, there is no progress."

--Cesar Garrido, WFH President

World Hemophilia Day 2026 calls on governments, healthcare providers, and advocates around the world to take meaningful action to close the gap in diagnosing people with bleeding disorders. In many regions--and across several types of bleeding disorders--diagnosis is often delayed, leaving individuals without the treatment and care they urgently need. These delays can significantly impact health, quality of life, and long-term outcomes. By working together, we can confront these inequities and ensure that every person with a bleeding disorder receives a timely diagnosis--the first critical step toward access to care.

World Hemophilia Day is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and communities to come together and make a difference. Here are some ways to participate:

Contact your national patient association to find out how you and other members can work together on World Hemophilia Day and raise awareness for increasing diagnosis of bleeding disorders.

your national patient association to find out how you and other members can work together on World Hemophilia Day and raise awareness for increasing diagnosis of bleeding disorders. Participate in the World Hemophilia Day Light it Up Red! campaign. Last year, thousands of people worldwide showed their support by lighting up over 175 landmarks red in cities across the world

in the World Hemophilia Day Light it Up Red! campaign. Last year, thousands of people worldwide showed their support by lighting up over 175 landmarks red in cities across the world Support our global advocacy efforts and be a part of what we are building today for future generations by donating here

our global advocacy efforts and be a part of what we are building today for future generations by donating here Share your story about how your quality of life--or the quality of life of someone you know--has changed thanks to receiving a diagnosis, treatment and care on wfh.org/whd

your story about how your quality of life--or the quality of life of someone you know--has changed thanks to receiving a diagnosis, treatment and care on wfh.org/whd Get social by posting about inherited bleeding disorders on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram using the #WorldHemophiliaDay, #WHD2026 and #LightItUpRed hashtags

by posting about inherited bleeding disorders on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram using the #WorldHemophiliaDay, #WHD2026 and #LightItUpRed hashtags Download resources like posters and social media banners from wfh.org/whd to help build your World Hemophilia Day Campaign

resources like posters and social media banners from wfh.org/whd to help build your World Hemophilia Day Campaign Take action locally and use WFH World Hemophilia Day materials to send a letter to your local policymakers, set up meetings with elected officials and health ministers and engage with the local media

and use WFH World Hemophilia Day materials to send a letter to your local policymakers, set up meetings with elected officials and health ministers and engage with the local media Follow the WFH on our social channels and share our World Hemophilia Day content with the world

To learn more about World Hemophilia Day, please visit wfh.org/world-hemophilia-day.

The WFH would like to thank our World Hemophilia Day sponsors for their continued support: Bayer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., CSL Behring, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Grifols, Kedrion, LFB S.A, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma, Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, Sobi, and Takeda.

About hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

In people with bleeding disorders, the blood clotting process doesn't work properly, with the result that they can bleed for longer than normal, and some people may experience spontaneous bleeding into joints, muscles, or other parts of their bodies which can lead to developmental and permanent mobility issues.

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. At the WFH, national member organizations (NMOs) and health care professionals (HCPs) work together to provide care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. We partner with governments and hemophilia treatment centres to enhance knowledge through training and provide tools they need to identify, support, and treat people living with bleeding disorders in their communities, while promoting global advocacy and collaboration to achieve our common goals. The WFH is founded upon the following core values and organizational principles: patients first, collaboration, integrity, respect, solidarity and excellence.

Our vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live. Our mission is to improve and sustain care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world.

To find out more about the WFH, please visit www.wfh.org.

SOURCE World Federation of Hemophilia

Media contact: Neha Suchak, Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], +1 514-875-7944, #2857