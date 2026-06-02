World Giving Report reveals factors that increase generosity to good causes

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- New research from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) reveals how people give to good causes in countries around the world and what influences people to be generous. As the leading global study on generosity and civil society, CAF's World Giving Report uses insights from more than 60,000 people to explore giving across 105 countries.

Around the world, 61% of people donated last year, either directly to people in need, to charity, or for religious reasons. This has declined slightly from 64% in 2024. On average, people donated 1% of their income but levels vary. People in Africa give an average of 1.6% of their income, compared to 0.6% in Europe.

Nigeria is the world's most generous country, where people give an average of 2.8% of their income to charities, for religious reasons or to people in need. The ten most generous countries are in Africa and Asia.

As a proportion of income, the most generous age group are 25- to 44-year-olds who donate twice as much of their income on average than those aged over 55 (1.2% vs 0.6%).

Religious causes are most popular for donations, supported by 31% of people. This is followed by children and young people and poverty relief which are supported by 29% of people.

Globally, people are much more likely to support charities that work locally to them (56%) or nationally in their country (55%) than those working across many countries (22%). However, donors in higher income countries, for instance in Europe, give a higher share to charities that work in many countries than donors in lower income countries.

The research explores the factors that influence giving including personal motivations, social norms, and a sense of belonging to a community. Countries where more than 80% of the population feels a strong sense of belonging to their local community give nearly three times more than countries where levels of belonging are low.

Mark Greer, Managing Director at the Charities Aid Foundation, said: "Giving is deeply personal based on different factors including values, circumstances and experiences. By understanding these influences and how they appear around the world, we can learn what drives vibrant cultures of giving to support the resilience of civil society.

"We all have a role to play in growing giving. Encouraging conversations, and more importantly, action by individuals, charities, businesses, and governments can help build stronger and more thriving civil societies."

Explore the report and country level data at: www.worldgivingreport.org

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SOURCE Charities Aid Foundation

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