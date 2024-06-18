World Financial Group President Todd Buchanan Appointed to Finseca Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group (WFG) announced today that Todd Buchanan, president of WFG, has been selected to serve a two-year term on the board of directors of Finseca, an advocacy non-profit organization representing financial security professionals who provide life insurance and retirement planning solutions for Americans.

"Todd is one of the most dynamic leaders I have ever been around and his dedication to this profession makes him the right leader at the right time to help us fulfill the vision of Finseca," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "The focus of World Financial Group, 'no family left behind,' and Finseca, 'financial security for all,' complement one another perfectly, and we look forward to working with Todd to extend our noble work into every corner of this great country."

WFG provides financial solutions to individuals and families via life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building strategies through its more than 75,000 agents in North America. Buchanan, a 30-year industry veteran and fintech executive, joined WFG in 2022 to transform its extensive distribution network, which has experienced unprecedented growth under his leadership. With a focus on helping middle-income Americans achieve financial freedom and independence, WFG seeks to close the coverage gap.

"I am honored to serve on Finseca's board of directors and contribute to the development of and advocacy for professionals who are committed to growing our industry," said Buchanan. "Finseca is a premier organization that engages in meaningful conversations with key policymakers, ensuring our collective voice is heard. I am excited to represent WFG in this ambassadorship and help Finseca members build strong, responsible businesses."

Finseca provides its more than 9,000 members access to educational training, tools, and resources to embrace a changing market, and accelerate their professional development. The board of directors is a group of financial services professionals, representing broad geographic regions, and diversity in ethnicity, gender, and perspectives. They are leaders recognized for their innovative thinking, business success and engagement in the industry.

