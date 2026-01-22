World-Class Argentine Soccer Training Arrives in Calgary

Under this exciting new relationship, West Hills becomes an international soccer academy affiliate of the AFA and will implement the training, game strategies and philosophies of the AFA, one of the leading football academies in the world, and is authorized to use its marketing and branding tools.

"We're very excited by this partnership, which we consider to be a major step forward for youth soccer in Calgary," said Brent Ludwig, President of WHU. "Argentina's AFA is a global leader in player development, producing World Cup champions and legends like Messi and Maradona. Now West Hills United members can train using the same proven methodologies. If soccer players want to train like Messi in Calgary, they should register with WHU."

"Project Futbol and AFA International are very pleased to welcome an international affiliate club in Calgary, Alberta," said Gustavo Grossi, Athletic Director of AFA. "After reviewing Calgary's growing population and its rapid rise in soccer participation, and West Hills United's shared values and commitment to training excellence, we knew WHU was the ideal first club for the Canadian expansion of our program in North America."

Online and in-person training for WHU coaches by Argentinian national coaches began in early January. AFA International provides WHU with training manuals, video instruction and live coaching support. WHU teams will also be invited to participate in the organization's annual international tournaments hosted by 15 international affiliate clubs in countries including Spain, Colombia, Morocco, Mexico, Italy and the U.S. The partnership also creates a new international soccer pathway for WHU players toward identification, progression and recognition. WHU has the right to market and promote its relationship with AFA International, including the use of AFA branding, imagery and merchandise.

"We believe this new relationship creates a valuable marketing and sponsorship opportunity," added WHU President Ludwig. "We hope local and provincial organizations and individuals will share that view as we continue advancing our well-developed plan to build our own indoor turf training facility. Interested parties should reach out to WHU to discuss potential partnerships."

Founded in 2014, West Hills United has grown into Calgary's largest community-based soccer club, offering a well-organized and affordable program focused on positive player experiences and skill development. As an affiliate of AFA International, WHU now provides members with the opportunity to train using the same methodologies as Argentina's world-leading soccer program, along with a pathway to international recognition and play.

The Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA), based in Buenos Aires, is Argentina's governing body for football. Its training methodologies have produced legendary players such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi and driven international success, including three World Cup titles (1978, 1986 and 2022) and 16 Copa América championships. Project Futbol is AFA International's independently owned global development arm, holding and sublicensing marketing and methodology rights to affiliate clubs worldwide.

