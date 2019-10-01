World Centric® Certified Compostable Tableware Now Available At More Than 300 Loblaw Grocery Stores

100% Compostable Tableware Brand Supports Leading Canadian Retailer's Efforts To Provide Better Sustainable Solutions For Consumers And Reduce Carbon Footprint

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- World Centric® has announced today that its collection of plant-based, 100% compostable tableware retail products are now available at over 300 Loblaw-owned grocery stores nationwide in Canada. The collection is primarily made from unbleached renewable plant fibers and corn-based PLA, and provides a high-quality, sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastic options.

Its availability on Loblaw-owned store shelves, including Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws and Zehrs, meets consumer demand for more environmentally-conscious products, while continuing the retailer's commitment to addressing urgent global social and environmental issues.

"We're thrilled that our products can now be found by millions of consumers at Loblaw's stores throughout Canada," said Mark Stephany, World Centric's Senior Vice President of Sales. "Consumers today are increasingly aware of the environment and concerned about the effects of the products they use in their daily lives. Our plant-based tableware provides a sustainable alternative to traditional products made from petroleum plastic or Styrofoam (polystyrene), which takes more energy to produce and often contaminates recycling systems with leftover food waste."

All World Centric retail products available through Loblaw stores meet ASTM standards for compostability, including:

Unbleached plant fiber plates and bowls, which are microwave and freezer safe and can be used for both hot foods up to 93° Celsius (200° Fahrenheit) and cold items

Plant-based plastic cutlery, straws and clear cold cups, all free of any petroleum-based plastic

FSC ® Certified hot cups with a plant-based bio-lining instead of petroleum-based plastic that cannot be recycled

Certified hot cups with a plant-based bio-lining instead of petroleum-based plastic that cannot be recycled FSC® Certified kraft paper straws that are durable and contain no phthalates, BPA, PVC or chlorine bleach, that are compostable and marine degradable

Since 2009 World Centric has given at least 25% of its profits to support projects around the world that promote social and economic development, environmental education, and waste reduction. In 2019 the company donated $1,171,746 in cash and products to projects around the world focused on providing basic needs for communities experiencing poverty.

For more information about World Centric and its support of grassroots projects around the world that have a significant positive impact in their communities and the environment, visit worldcentric.com

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.17 million allocated for donations in 2018. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

SOURCE World Centric

For further information: Stephanie Jimenez, stephanie@jillschmidtpr.com, O: 224.661.3373, C: 847.946.0162, or Mark Marinozzi, VP of Marketing, World Centric, markm@worldcentric.com