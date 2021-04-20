Workplace conflict costs over two billion dollars a year, new consultancy launches to address problem

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Workplace conflict costs Canadian businesses over two billion dollars a year in today's dollars, according to a study by Morneau Shepell, and today is the launch of The Pacificus Group ("Pacificus"), a new Canadian consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses and organizations reduce that cost.

Disheartened by the prevalence of workplace conflict they saw in the course of their work, psychiatrist Dr. Frank Sommers, lawyer Daniel Sommers, and social worker and psychotherapist Laval Martin decided to join forces to reduce the harms arising from this widespread problem.

Aside from the annual financial cost and harm to efficiency and success, workplace conflict harms the mental health and emotional wellbeing of employees, especially during the pandemic.

Daniel Sommers, President of Pacificus and a litigator with ten years of experience who has appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada, had this to say:

"Pacificus came about from the pain we felt seeing just how widespread the economic and human cost of workplace conflict is.

"Our teams' work in psychotherapy, military service, and law has shown us the depth of that cost and given us the experience to deal with it, and teaching conflict resolution skills is the best way to reduce conflict, saving businesses money and improving the wellbeing of their employees.

"We already have interest from companies in the United Kingdom, United States, and across Canada, showing just how serious the problem of workplace conflict is.

"Our motto captures our purpose: to make a more peaceful world."

Chris Macleod, a founding partner of Cambridge LLP, one of Ontario's leading litigation law firms said, "Conflict resolution skills are sorely lacking in our divided society today, and I have the utmost confidence in the skills and abilities that Pacificus brings to the table to address that problem."

Pacificus offers courses, coaching, consulting, and mediation and arbitration services. Businesses and government organizations should check www.pacificus.group to learn how Pacificus can reduce conflict in their workplace, improve their bottom line, and make their employees happier.

The Pacificus team are members in good standing of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Law Society of Ontario, and the Ontario College of Social Workers.

