WorkForce Software Sets the Standard for Modern Workforce Management, Named Leader in Nucleus Research's 2023 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix

WorkForce Software earns highest position in the Nucleus Research 2023 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix for employee communication and engagement capabilities, optimizing labor, and providing solutions to navigate intricate compliance regulations and integrations.

LIVONIA, Mich., April 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions WorkForce Software, is proud to announce its # 1 position in the 2023 Nucleus Research Workforce Management (WFM) Technology Value Matrix report. Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services and they have named WorkForce Software a leader in the Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix report for the ninth consecutive year.

In its evaluation of 19 workforce management technology solutions, Nucleus Research ranked the software providers based on their ability to deliver value to customers in terms of both software functionality and usability. The report also scrutinized the software vendors' overall dedication to research and development, and their willingness to provide innovative technology to address the evolving needs of workforces in the face of constant regulatory, business, and technological changes.

WorkForce Software has consistently earned recognition as a leader by providing users with a wide range of workforce management capabilities, such as time and attendance, demand forecasting, schedule optimization, labor analytics, fatigue management, absence and leave management, data collection, and compliance. To enhance the customers' time to value, WorkForce Software continually enriches its library of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to enable customers to seamlessly integrate the solution, the WorkForce Suite, with their existing HR and payroll systems. Additionally, WorkForce Software offers a fully customizable, automated rules engine that verifies input actions, such as scheduled shifts, forecasts, and time-off requests, to power automation and communications for managers and employees. By leveraging advanced scheduling capabilities, WorkForce Software's solutions enable users to have greater control over their schedules, view schedules remotely providing additional time to resolve potential scheduling conflicts and provides employees with greater autonomy and flexibility of their schedules, leading to better work-life balance and higher company retention.

"Leaders in this year's Value Matrix have doubled down on their investments in automation and analytics, specifically in complex scheduling and labor planning," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "WorkForce Software has been proactive in adapting to the evolving needs of employees by making substantial investments in automation and analytics, particularly in areas such as scheduling and communication. With capabilities that include demand forecasting, schedule optimization, and support for intricate compliance regulations, WorkForce Software consistently delivers a strong solution that meets the unique requirements of its customers."

"Amidst the significant changes to the way people work, we are immensely proud to have secured the leadership position in Nucleus Research's WFM Technology Value Matrix in 2023, which demonstrates our ability to provide solutions needed by global employers," said Nicole Neumarker, Chief Technology Officer at WorkForce Software. "At WorkForce, we prioritize close collaboration with our customers, listen attentively to their needs, and offer solutions that address their distinct workforce challenges. We are committed to delivering the most advanced and modern workforce management solution by harnessing the power of data and analytics to improve operational performance and enhance user experience - connecting people regardless of their work location. Our success in achieving this recognition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to pioneering the use of technology to enable our customers to shape the future of work at their organizations."

Learn more about WorkForce Software's award-winning WorkForce Suite and see how their customers across industries are leveraging WorkForce Employee Experience to engage with all their employees and retain their valuable staff.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. They deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

