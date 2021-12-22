WorkForce Software Named Exemplary Value Index Leader in Six Distinct Categories by Ventana Research in 2022 Workforce Management Value Index

Company receives top honors for creating the best customer experience and delivering the best return on investment to its global customers

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software , has been positioned in the top category as an Exemplary Vendor in Ventana Research's 2022 Value Index on Workforce Management. The index is a quantified, research-based evaluation of technology providers and products. The report recognizes WorkForce Software as a Value Index Leader for six distinct areas: Overall, Capability, Customer Experience, TCO/ROI, Usability, and Reliability.

This Value Index assesses 13 vendors' products using Ventana Research's methodology and blueprint, evaluating software in seven key categories that are weighted to reflect buyers' needs based on their expertise and research. The Value Index is designed to ensure that it provides objective research and guidance to organizations looking to assess and evaluate their applications for business and IT needs.

Workforce management continues to garner additional investment and focus as businesses across all industries recognize the importance of digitally transforming their workforce management and employee communication systems. Ventana Research emphasizes that an explosion of technology innovation associated with leveraging AI/ML and embedded analytics in many areas of a business, including a range of HCM processes and operations, and a major reframing of the employer/employee relationship stemming from the widespread emphasis on elevating the employee experience (EX), are two significant trends for businesses. Their research team points out that this was becoming more of a strategic focus across most organizations before the pandemic, but the last two years have made delivering a great EX an essential part of operating a business. They caution that in the absence of this, employees tend to become disengaged, and many will leave. The same can be true of the customers serviced by those workers.

"Modern workforce management technology is increasingly viewed as critical for creating an engaged and inclusive workforce," says Steve Goldberg, VP and Research Director, HCM at Ventana Research. "Innovative software companies like WorkForce Software also deliver competitive advantage by helping customers materially elevate organizational agility and collaboration."

To support the needs of businesses looking for a modern solution to elevate and improve their EX, WorkForce Software introduced enhancements to its WorkForce Suite in June of this year that delivered new capabilities to create dramatically better employee experiences leveraging data and advanced analytics to meet the needs of modern workers and to quickly deliver valuable results to its global customers.

"WorkForce Software's leadership position in Ventana Research's Workforce Management Value Index confirms our commitment to consistently deliver valuable solutions to our customers," says Joe Ross, Chief Product Officer at WorkForce Software. "Our dedicated teams at WorkForce Software are committed to ensuring our customers are able to solve real challenges and realize a return on their software investment. We are driven to create the best modern workforce management solution with EX and AI, delivered on a modern cloud platform, and connecting people wherever they are, no matter if they work behind a desk or have a critical deskless role interfacing with customers or delivering goods and services."

To learn more about the WorkForce Suite, and the value that WorkForce Software's customers are reporting, visit their customer success testimonials at https://www.workforcesoftware.com/customers/.

To get started transforming your employees' experience, review this helpful free guide: https://www.workforcesoftware.com/guide/making-every-moment-matter-guide-to-improving-employee-experience-for-the-modern-workforce/.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

SOURCE WorkForce Software

For further information: Lisa Hajra, WorkForce Software, [email protected]