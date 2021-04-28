WorkForce Software Named a Leader for Seven Consecutive Years in Nucleus Research's Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix

WorkForce Software is recognized for delivering advanced capabilities enabling the best employee experience, increasing the return on investment for its customers and for their commitment to delivering exemplary customer service

LIVONIA, Mich., April 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions WorkForce Software is proud to announce its leadership position in the 2021 Nucleus Research Workforce Management (WFM) Technology Value Matrix report. Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services and they have named WorkForce Software a leader in this report for the seventh consecutive year.

Nucleus Research evaluated 16 workforce management technology organizations. The report ranks the software providers based on delivery of value to their customers in both the functionality and usability of the software. It also looks at the overall commitment to research and development and its intent to deliver innovative technology to solve the evolving needs of workforces in a rapidly changing work landscape.

As noted in the report, WorkForce Software was recognized as a leader for seven years because they consistently deliver modern functionality, including that for time and attendance, scheduling, absence and leave management, labor analytics, fatigue management, and data collection devices. The cloud based and mobile WorkForce Suite is available via apps for Android and iOS and empowers employees with a configurable WorkForce Hub to access and manage priorities and engage in real time with managers and coworkers. Embedded in WorkForce Software's technology, employees leverage a fully configurable rules engine and AI/machine learning algorithms to power their workdays with time-off requests, shift swaps, accepting or denying extra shifts, viewing future optimal schedules, daily task management and even taking pre-shift health screens, mental health check-ins and much more.

"For seven years Nucleus Research has recognized WorkForce Software as a Leader in the Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix for their consistency in delivering value to hundreds of WFM customers. Their WorkForce Suite allows these companies to engage with their employees in a meaningful way and to pivot faster and remain agile in this rapidly changing work landscape," said Trevor White, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "WorkForce has a strong commitment to research and development, and it shows in the modern and future-ready solutions they bring to market. From simple employee shift swapping to complex and changing compliance rules, WorkForce continues to deliver a strong solution to meet user needs."

"Every day at WorkForce Software our customers come first, and this is welcomed recognition for our team to once again be named a leader in Nucleus Research's WFM Technology Value Matrix, acknowledging the innovative functionality we bring to our customers' businesses," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Workforce management software can do much more than optimize labor spend. At WorkForce, we put consumer-grade technology in the hands of thousands of deskless workers during their workday, enabling them to interact in a meaningful way so they remain engaged and become an empowered partner in the daily operations of the business."

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. They deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit WorkForceSoftware.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Hajra

WorkForce Software

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkForce Software