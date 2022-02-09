WorkForce Software Chief Technology Officer, John Williams, Named One of the Top 25 Software CTOs of 2022

The Software Report Award Recognizes CTOs Across Cloud Technologies, AI, Data Collection and Management, who are Responsible for Delivering Some of the Most Successful and Effective Software Solutions on the Market

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, WorkForce Software - the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions - announces its Chief Technology Officer, John Williams, was named to The Top 25 Software CTOs of 2022 list by The Software Report. These accomplished executives are recognized as being the driving force behind their companies' technical capabilities, ensuring software product functionality and effectiveness. They are leading high performing teams to deliver solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, interpret data, and much more with the end result of enhancing overall business operations for their global customers. Moreover, they have helped guide their own organizations through a trying and unpredictable period and have managed to not only sustain, but – as in the case of WorkForce Software - accelerate growth.

Impacting cloud technologies, AI, data collection and integration, as well as advancing DevOps and the use of new technologies to improve results, John Williams, along with other top executives named in the report, has been responsible for delivering some of the most successful and effective software solutions on the market. John's 30 years of enterprise software experience and extensive technical knowledge has enabled him to lead skilled teams at WorkForce Software in the successful development of a highly automated, highly scalable and award-winning cloud SaaS software delivery platform for complex global deskless workforces called WorkForce Suite. Under John's leadership, the Company recently announced its next-generation labor forecasting solution that harnesses the power of AI plus human intelligence, to leverage new sources of data and machine learning to forecast labor demands to improve operational outcomes and continuously adapt to changing market and customer dynamics for some of the world's largest global organizations.

"The WorkForce Software family is fortunate to have John on our team. John is more than just a tech-savvy decision maker, he is an authentic and empathetic leader that seeks to foster a culture of innovation and a passion for excellence," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Imagining the future of work drives John, and he's dedicated to creating solutions at WorkForce Software that will digitally transform our customers' businesses and enable them to meet the changing needs of their industries and their employees -- now and into the future."

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Click here to see a full list of this year's Top 25 Software CTOs of 2022 awardees.

About WorkForce Software



WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

