WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini Named in Top 100 Highest-Rated Chief Executive Officers of 2022 by Comparably

Comparably's 6th Annual list of Best CEOs represents the top-ranked chief executives of 2022 and names Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software, to the list alongside the CEOs of IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Workday, and other notable global leaders for their extraordinary leadership

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, is announcing that its Chief Executive Officer, Mike Morini, has been recognized by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, for the Best CEOs of 2022 award. The award – determined by anonymous employee sentiment rankings over the past 12 months – places WorkForce Software's CEO among the top 100 in the U.S. for large companies (more than 500 employees). This is the third workplace award WorkForce Software has won from Comparably in 2022.

Comparably's 6th Annual list of Best CEOs represents the top-ranked chief executives of 2022, based solely on anonymous employee sentiment ratings provided to Comparably.com over the past year. Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, the list is segmented by the Top 100 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 100 CEOs of Small/Mid-Size businesses (500 or less employees). All CEOs on the Top 100 list ranked in the Top 5% of all CEOs. In addition to WorkForce Software ranking on the list of the highest-rated CEOs in 2022, the list also includes market leaders such as Microsoft, Google, SAP, Workday, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, and others.

"Mike is a one-of-a-kind leader and I speak for our teams when I say he is so deserving of this acknowledgement from Comparably as a Top 100 CEO of 2002. This award is even more meaningful to Mike since our employees provided their anonymous feedback about his leadership and his commitment to the success of our organization," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at WorkForce Software. "Mike values the contributions that all our individual employees bring to the business, along with the strong relationships we've built with our global customers. He guided us through the pandemic and the unpredictable economic uncertainty of 2022, advancing WorkForce Software to the market leader position and positioning us for future success. Mike's sincere approach to creating an environment built on transparency, communication, and empathy – and let's not forget his fun-loving approach to work – makes him an incredible leader and one that we are fortunate to work with."

WorkForce Software was also named the 2022 Comparably award winner for having the Best Leadership Team and the Best Product & Design Departments, the 2021 recipient of Comparably's Best Company Culture and Best Company Compensation awards and the 2020 recipient of Comparably's Top Companies for Work-Life Balance. This commitment to deliver exceptional employee experiences, both for employees and in the solutions delivered to customers, continues into 2023. WorkForce Software maintains "A" marks for having the best overall Work Culture, and Happiness and Leadership scores. The company garners "A+" rankings in the top 5% of 14,975 similar sized companies in the areas of Team Sentiment, CEO Rankings, both Manager and Executive Team ratings, and Leadership scores.

Comprehensive company results can be found on the Comparably website, which lists data and reviews for each award category. To learn more about WorkForce Software, see current global job openings, and join this leading, modern workforce management technology company, visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/careers/.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

SOURCE WorkForce Software

For further information: Lisa Hajra, WorkForce Software, [email protected]