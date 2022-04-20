WorkForce Software Brings the Latest Employee Engagement Platform to Retail Technology Show Live and In-Person

WorkForce Software presents its WorkForce Suite, a proven and award-winning workforce management solution that delivers the best employee experience and the best return on investment to its global customers

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software announces it will attend the Retail Technology Show in London, United Kingdom on 26 and 27 April, 2022. The Retail Technology Show brings together Europe's most forward-thinking retailers and leading tech innovators and is happening at Olympia London in Kensington, United Kingdom. WorkForce Software welcomes attendees from across Europe and is a key sponsor of the event, offering on-site live demonstrations of their award-winning workforce management solution, WorkForce Suite, from their stand, 6A28.

Aimed at retailers both in-store and online, Retail Technology Show will help businesses thrive in the highly disruptive retail sector. It is the must attend event for retail and hospitality organisations looking for the right tools, solutions and advice on how to run their business more effectively, more efficiently and more profitably resulting in seamless multichannel operations and enhanced customer experience.

WorkForce Software is the premier sponsor of the Innovation & Technology track at this year's Retail Technology Show. Senior Vice President of EMEA at WorkForce Software, Steve Tonks, will be opening the event on 26 April, in Theatre B at 9:37 AM with a welcome address. Tonks will also be leading a panel discussion with Oliver Pickup, Freelance Technology & Business Journalist, titled "Driving Retail Employee Engagement And Retention Through New Innovations In Modern Workforce Management" in Theatre B at 11:30 AM. Retail leaders will come together during this super-charged panel discussion to learn how workforce management innovation has been harnessed by the world's leading brands to drive employee engagement, productivity and wellbeing during the global pandemic. Tonks and Pickup will even lay future groundwork with discussions about how workforce management will develop by 2025 and emphasising what retailers should be doing today to prepare.

"Retailers are on the frontlines of the 'Great Resignation' as their deskless workers resign in search of a better work-life balance, higher pay and more flexibility. There's an urgency for retailers to improve retail business results and make their employees feel heard, valued and engaged at work," said Steve Tonks, Senior Vice President of EMEA at WorkForce Software. "Modernising retailers' workforce management technology, and creating an engaged and inclusive workforce, begins with creating the best employee experience—one that takes a more human-centric approach to balancing employer and employee needs and instantly connects a workforce wherever they are, no matter if they work behind a desk or have a critical deskless role in retail interfacing with customers or delivering goods and services."

Visit WorkForce Software in stand 6A28 at Retail Technology Show to see a demo of its award-winning WorkForce Suite, designed to support the needs of retailers looking for a modern solution to elevate and improve their employee experience (EX). WorkForce Software introduced enhancements to its WorkForce Suite in 2021, delivering new capabilities to create dramatically better employee experiences by leveraging data and advanced analytics to meet the needs of modern workers and quickly deliver valuable results to its global customers.

WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite were recently recognised by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors including: WorkForce Software was named a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Best in Biz Awards 2021 for the Company's innovative and modern workforce management and employee experience platform; WorkForce Software was a Winner in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards and received top honors for product innovation and value realised by its customers with its modern workforce management and integrated employee experience platform in the 'Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management' category; WorkForce Software was also recognised by Ventana Research as Exemplary Value Index Leader in six categories for creating the best customer experience and delivering the best return on investment to its global customers; and WorkForce Software also earned Top Leader Placement in Info Tech's Software Reviews Workforce Management – Enterprise Data Quadrant Report 2021 , the Company's end-users' evaluations and feedback earned them the #1 leader position for Best Workforce Management – Enterprise (WFM) recognising their innovative capabilities and modern workforce management product features.

