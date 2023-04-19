WorkForce Software Announces Twelfth Annual VISION Workforce Management Conference as Employee Experience Remains Top Priority for Employers in 2023

WorkForce Software's VISION: Essentials Conference is a forum for workforce management practitioners and industry experts to advance the usage of world-class technology to optimize investments in labor and provide an engaging employee experience.

LIVONIA, Mich., April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- The #1 rated workforce management solution for large global employers, WorkForce Software, is excited to announce its upcoming WorkForce Software User Conference: VISION Essentials. The event takes place May 1-3, 2023, at Omni Nashville Hotel located in Nashville, Tennessee. This year marks the twelfth annual VISION conference for WorkForce Software, and the Essentials program will deliver opportunities, including keynote presentations, training programs, breakout sessions, and networking events for attendees to gain invaluable insights into addressing employer challenges of optimizing the management of their global workforce.

At VISION 2023, HR experts and workforce management practitioners will come together during a crucial time for global employers. VISION Essentials takes a strategic approach to communicating the value of modern workforce management technology, emphasizing optimal business performance while accommodating the changing needs of today's workers. Discussions address the need to balance business requirements with employee expectations, ensuring that the right people, with the right tools, are in the right place at the right time to achieve desired business outcomes. The sessions will focus on the primary drivers of modern workforce management, including productivity strategies, compliance support, employee experience and engagement, and labor optimization. WorkForce Software customers will share their own experiences of how they have modernized their workforce management capabilities to remain ahead of their competitors and are able to respond quickly and effectively to ongoing industry changes.

"We are thrilled to host VISION 2023 and bring together industry experts, HR leaders, operations professionals, and our global partners to discuss the critical importance of harnessing data and the latest technologies to enhance operational outcomes and provide a better work experience for employees, particularly for the deskless workers who make up a significant portion of the workforce," said Sandra Moran, Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer at WorkForce Software. "It is crucial for business leaders to recognize the current demand for modernized technology in the workplace. Workers expect technology with the same commercial-grade capabilities they enjoy on their personal devices, allowing for flexible scheduling, easy communication with colleagues and managers, and providing an overall sense of value and commitment to their success. We are looking forward to connecting with our valued customers and industry peers at VISION to delve into this topic and explore what lies ahead for the future of work."

The VISION Essentials conference offers attendees five thought-leadership tracks that focus on critical aspects of modern workforce management.

Essential Productivity Strategies track provides insights into improving productivity across the organization using real-time employee data, automation, and proactive insights to achieve desired outcomes.

Essential Compliance Support track helps organizations stay on top of ever-changing compliance legislation, company policy, employee agreements, and business procedures to ensure resilient operations and avoid costly litigation.

Essential Employee Experience and Engagement Methods track focuses on initiatives that improve employee experience and engagement, helping organizations retain and attract top talent.

Essential Labor Optimization Actions track provides strategies to optimize labor spending and support operational goals, helping leaders manage costs and avoid unplanned expenses.

Essential Solutions track features customer insights and strategies for utilizing workforce management solutions post-implementation, as well as a look at the ongoing investments WorkForce Software is making in its products and services.

The VISION 2023 conference offers attendees the opportunity to learn from industry experts, WorkForce Software partners, and customers such as UPS, Air Canada, CONA Services, Fletcher Building, Red Badge Group, Central Group, Autoliv, WestRock, City of Roseville, and more. These sessions provide behind-the-scenes access to the latest trends and advancements in workforce management solutions, as well as valuable insights on how to utilize modern workforce management technology to improve organizational agility, productivity, compliance, and profitability.

