Work-to-Rule by Franco-Ontarian Teachers Starting January 16, 2020

OTTAWA, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Franco-Ontarian teachers who are members of the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) will be in a legal strike position starting on January 16, 2020. Work-to-rule will be implemented, with administrative duties being most affected.

In a vote held from December 18–20, 2019, 97% of Franco-Ontarian teachers had chosen to support strike action.

"Our members spoke, and they had much to say: AEFO listened to them and heard their message loud and clear," indicates AEFO President Rémi Sabourin.

AEFO is moving forward with work-to-rule to support member demands, which extend far beyond their rights and their working conditions. At the bargaining table, student learning is a crucial issue for which Franco-Ontarian teachers are willing to strike. AEFO, amongst other things, is protesting the mandatory e-learning requirement put forth by the government for high school students, as well as the decrease in course options now offered to students.

"Today's students are the future of Ontario. The success of Franco-Ontarian students is nonnegotiable," added Rémi Sabourin.

AEFO knows that strike action may have an impact on the daily life of Franco-Ontarian students and their families and asks parents to understand that the union is only resorting to these measures as a last resort.

Rémi Sabourin adds: "AEFO must share responsibility for decisions taken at the negotiating table and cannot agree to participate in the deterioration of the Franco-Ontarian education system."

Despite work-to-rule action, negotiations will go on this week. More meetings will be held at the end of the month.

AEFO has about 12,000 members and represents French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario, from both Catholic and public school boards, as well as professional and support staff working in various French-language workplaces.

SOURCE Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

For further information: Marilyne Guèvremont, Executive - Communications Services, [email protected], 613 850-6410

