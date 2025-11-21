Woodland Mills' Twin Flywheel Technology Sets New Standard for Wood Chippers

Patented technology creates a whole new category of wood chipper in the market

PORT PERRY, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Almost a year after expanding its patented Twin Flywheel Technology into four new wood chipper models - the TF46 PRO, TF68 PRO, TFG55 PTO, and TFG55 GAS - Woodland Mills, a leading manufacturer of forestry equipment, reports strong adoption and performance from customers worldwide.

These models expanded Twin Flywheel Technology beyond the original TF810 PRO wood chipper, bringing the design to smaller PTO-driven units and, for the first time, to a gas-powered chipper. Together, they've opened up a new category in the wood chipper market by making this exclusive technology accessible to a wider range of tractor owners and non-tractor users alike.

Customer adoption has been strong, with steady demand since market introduction and positive reviews arriving daily. The addition of Gravity-Assist Infeed and the new gas-powered option have expanded access to Twin Flywheel Technology, giving customers smoother operation, greater mobility, and pricing options that fit a wider range of needs.

Behind that success is a design that re-engineers how chippers process material. After years of testing and refinement, Woodland Mills introduced its patented Twin Flywheel Technology in 2023 with the TF810 PRO, a PTO-driven wood chipper with an 8-inch chipping capacity. The system separates the chipping and throwing functions with two specialized flywheels, resulting in more efficient material processing and improved output. Twin Flywheel Technology features a high-torque chipping flywheel for processing larger materials, while a secondary flywheel spinning at twice the speed ensures faster and farther material discharge. The increased air velocity also helps keep lightweight and leafy materials in the chip stream.

"Our goal has always been to create accessible products that make our customers' lives easier and more productive," says Josh Malcolm, co-founder at Woodland Mills. "Our Twin Flywheel Technology represents a significant leap forward in wood chipper design, and we're excited to see it reach the subcompact and compact tractor category."

Woodland Mills' range of models offers the capacity to handle materials from 3 to 8 inches in diameter and compatibility with tractor horsepower ratings from 15 HP to 100+ HP. "We believe our Twin Flywheel wood chippers are setting a new standard for acreage owners and their equipment," added Neil Bramley, co-founder at Woodland Mills. "The combination of power, efficiency, and versatility in these machines is unmatched."

