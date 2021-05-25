Wondr Gaming Enters Into Binding Agreement to Acquire Hot Dot Media Inc. a Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube Influencer Network with reach to 100,000,000+ Followers

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") a company providing partnerships in media through loyalty and rewards, is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement dated May 25, 2021 (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire Hot Dot Media Inc. ("HDM"), a social media agency focused exclusively on emerging platforms with media reach through a diverse network of creators totaling 100,000,000+ followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of HDM in exchange for 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to be issued to the shareholders of HDM at a deemed price of $0.25 per share. The parties expect the acquisition to close on or around June 1, 2021.

All common shares issued in connection with the acquisition of HDM are subject to a four-month and one day resale restriction and an 18-month voluntary escrow agreement between the selling shareholders of HDM and the Company.

Transaction Highlights and Benefits

Vertically integrates Wondr Gaming with influencer reach and an entrepreneur team to work with targeted audiences within the Wondr Gaming ecosystem to drive its customer acquisition flywheel.

The integration of HDM will allow the Wondr Gaming group to drive contextual creative content and the opportunity to monetize those eyeballs through its gaming rewards platform as well as its soon to be wholly-owned non-fungible token (" NFT ") platform (announced May 17, 2021 ).

") platform (announced ). Allows Wondr Gaming to build a brand as the go-to NFT platform and marketing agency for all things short-form content and paid advertising.

"Wondr Gaming is relentlessly focused on growing our media business, and the acquisition of Hot Dot Media uniquely positions us to bridge the gap between global brands and the esports and conventional sports communities. Having media reach through 100,000,000+ followers allows for endless opportunities in both the gaming and rewards ecosystem, as well as our NFT Platform. We believe that contextual content is the future, and gaining access to HDM's expertise and network is the first step in helping us monetize this growing vertical.", commented Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

Founded in 2019, HDM offers an end-to-end solution for influencer marketing by sourcing talent, handling logistics, and running paid advertisements. HDM has developed a cutting-edge internal process for matching brands with creators. The process has enabled HDM to conduct campaigns for leading firms in apparel, esports, DTC, consumables, oral care, and SaaS.

HDM has reach through influencers with 100,000,000+ total followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It enables creators to work with targeted brands to create contextual content, further driving efficiencies for both the creators and the brands. HDM has driven over 3M organic influencer impressions in Q1 of 2021.

Before joining HDM as CEO, Adam Silverman worked with industry leaders in blockchain, financial services, and education technology to market their brands on alternative platforms such as Quora , Telegram , Reddit , and TikTok .

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

About Hot Dot Media

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

