Wondr Gaming announces the appointment of Dr. Robert Palmer as Head of Loyalty & Rewards

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Palmer Ph.D as Head of Loyalty & Rewards. Dr. Palmer, who has built loyalty and rewards programs for some of the largest multinational corporations globally, holds a Ph.D in marketing from Michigan State University. His Ph.D examined loyalty programs and their profitability by market segment and his dissertation was recognized as being at the forefront of relational marketing. Dr Palmer is a tenured professor at Bishop's University. As Head of Loyalty & Rewards, Dr. Palmer will run Wondr Gaming's comprehensive gaming and sports loyalty and rewards program, which launches in Q4 2021.

"Dr Robert Palmer is a global leader both in the market place and academia, developing loyalty and rewards programs that have driven billions in sales for companies here in North America and abroad. We are incredibly fortunate to have Robert joining our senior leadership team to run our loyalty and rewards program, which will be the first comprehensive loyalty platform focusing on gaming and sports." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

"I am excited to join the Wondr team to lead the development of our cutting edge loyalty and marketing platform." Dr. Palmer continues "Wondr understands the needs of their market and partners, and have built a platform and team that any global brand will want to partner with." – Dr Robert Palmer, Head of Loyalty & Rewards, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

For further information: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://wondrgaming.com/

