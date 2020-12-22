Wondershare Reasserts ‘Leader’ and ‘High Performer’ Status in G2 Crowd Winter 2021 Awards

"Thanks to the support and trust of our users, we're honored to receive this recognition," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "As we continue on our mission to enable simplified creativity, we're committed to driving the best customer experience that ultimately achieves the world's leading new generation of digital creative enablers."

These non-biased reports rank products by customer satisfaction, market presence, seller size, and social impact. Below are the awards that Wondershare products achieved.

Wondershare Filmora: Leader in Video Editing

Wondershare Filmora has been recognized as a leader in the field of video editing, along with other well-known names such as Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro X. The recently launched upgrade, Wondershare Filmora X, is designed to make it easy for new content creators to drag and drop their way to extraordinary videos.

Wondershare PDFelement: Leader in Document Generation

Wondershare PDFelement has been recognized as a leader in Document Generation, PDF Editor, Desktop Publishing, Graphic Design and Document Creation. PDFelement 8, the latest iteration in the family of PDF editors, has brought UI and performance enhancements, cloud storage, and key changes in its toolbar navigation, increasing users' office efficiency.

Wondershare Dr.Fone: Leader in Online Backup

Wondershare Dr.Fone has been recognized as a leader in the field of online backup based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and large market presence. It is a handy tool used for a wide array of situations, including backup, restore, and data transfer from Android, iOS, and directly from the iCloud.

Wondershare Recoverit: Leader in File Recovery

Wondershare Recoverit has been recognized as a leader in the category of file recovery. The software includes support for a wide range of types and formats of data and files, which are available for both Mac and Windows computers and has a straightforward recovery process involving only three steps.

Wondershare FilmoraPro: High Performer in Video Editing

Wondershare FilmoraPro has been recognized as a High Performer in video editing. FilmoraPro provides powerful functions while remaining user-friendly. Features include unlimited tracks, preset transitions, automatic stabilization and more. It is the best choice for professionals.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity.

