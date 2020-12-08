Wondershare PDFelement 8 simplifies the way users interact and communicate with documents

Based on the feedback and requests received from existing users, Wondershare has implemented some core changes to PDFelement 8:

At the Speed of PDF - Bulky files can now be opened in as little as 0.5 seconds, compared to the previously recorded average opening time of 1.5 seconds. The application now launches 300% faster than before, and its boost memory has been reduced from 100MB to 40MB to make it nimbler and lighter.

Bulky files can now be opened in as little as 0.5 seconds, compared to the previously recorded average opening time of 1.5 seconds. The application now launches 300% faster than before, and its boost memory has been reduced from 100MB to 40MB to make it nimbler and lighter. Core Navigation Changes - Heavily influenced by requests and feedback from earlier versions, PDFelement now offers users a slick and easily navigable interface with seamless toolbars and menus.

In addition, Wondershare PDFelement 8 now also offers Document Cloud, providing paid services to those who need for cloud storage and electronic signatures, helpful tools in different scenarios.

Cloud Storage - PDFelement 8 now comes with up to 100GB of storage in the cloud, allowing users to collaborate on shared documents in a secure location with enterprise-grade security features.

PDFelement 8 now comes with up to 100GB of storage in the cloud, allowing users to collaborate on shared documents in a secure location with enterprise-grade security features. Electronic Signature - Legally validate your official PDF documents by adding custom electronic signatures.

Pricing and Compatibility

The standard version of Wondershare PDFelement starts from $59 per year. The current release of PDFelement 8 supports 64-bit Windows.

To learn more about PDFelement, please visit: https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

For further information: +86-181-2014-4292, http://www.wondershare.com

Related Links

http://www.wondershare.com

