Wondershare Named as Leader and High Performer in G2 Crowd Summer 2021 Awards

"We are delighted and proud to be awarded again in the new session of G2 Crowd award," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare always puts the requirements and feedback of its customers as a priority, and we will continue doing that by releasing better and more resourceful updates of our products."

G2 is one of the most popular peer-to-peer review platforms, which is known to post honest reviews of various products. The platform comes up with annual awards to appreciate industry leaders in various domains.

Wondershare Filmora: Leader in Video Editing

Wondershare Filmora has been recognized as a Leader in the field of video editing, along with other well-known names such as Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro X. The latest version of Filmora 10.5 brings Filmstock effects library integration, AI portrait add-on, AR stickers, auto reframe and audio effects, helping users create captivating video content with ease.

Wondershare PDFelement: Leader in Document Creation

Wondershare PDFelement has been recognized as a Leader in document creation. The latest iteration in the family of PDF editors, PDFelement 8 increases office users' efficiency by bringing UI and performance enhancements, cloud storage and key changes in its toolbar navigation.

Wondershare Recoverit: Leader in File and Data Recovery

Wondershare Recoverit has been recognized as a Leader in the category of file recovery. The software, available for both Mac and Windows computers, includes support for a wide range of types and formats of data and files, and has a straightforward recovery process involving only three steps.

Wondershare FilmoraPro: High Performer in Video Editing

Wondershare FilmoraPro has been recognized as a High Performer in video editing. FilmoraPro provides powerful functions while remaining user-friendly. Features include unlimited tracks, preset transitions, automatic stabilization and more. It is the best choice for professionals.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

