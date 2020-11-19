Wondershare FilmoraGo Introduces a Creative New Way to Make Videos: The Double Take Feature

"Thanks to the feature of double-take, users don't need to worry about missing interesting moments with both cameras, especially for those who like taking vlogs. They can record, preview, and edit these Double Take videos all in one place," Alex Lu, the Product Director of Wondershare FilmoreGo, said about the new features of FilmoraGo.

Here are some of FilmoraGo features below:

Double Take: record from both the front and rear cameras of the phone simultaneously.

Split-screen preview: this interface will allow users to view both of their recording's angles side by side.

Exceptional effects: hundreds of stickers, filters and effects.

Royalty-free music: explore royalty-free music and sound effects, import from iTunes library, or create users own recording.

Essential editing tools: transitions, canvas, split, trim, reverse, speed.

Wondershare FilmoraGo for iOS is currently priced at $4.99/month.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

