Wondershare Acquires Ufoto to Empower Users in the New Video Era

"We are thrilled to see a trusted, creative and young-minded partner like Ufoto boosting our capabilities in the mobile field for video and photo editing. In addition, we both share the same vision for creativity simplified," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare has always focused on the digital creative software channel to redefine the possibilities of digital experiences via game-changing innovations to shape the next generation of storytelling. With the growing adoption of Ufoto, we are shifting our focus to invest in the mobile area."

Since 2015, Ufoto has launched a series of world-renowned apps, including Sweet Selfie, Sweet Snap, StoryChic and Beat.ly. In October 2020, Ufoto became a global partner of Facebook: Sharing to Stories.

Here are the major services that Ufoto provides for creators:

StoryChic: Short video and collage creation editor

StoryChic, formerly Insta Story, is one of the best collage maker s and editors for Instagram stories. Users can create instant and animate stories with tons of fonts, preset filters and numerous templates and collage themes, such as Film, Travel, Minimalist, Story, Square, Retro and more. Within several minutes, creators can easily output a stunning story and stand out on social media.



Beat.ly: Music video maker with lively effects

Beat.ly is a powerful HD music video editor designed for influencers, vloggers and mini-movie makers. There are more than 700 music samples for users to quickly create video clips in sync with dynamic beats. Its smart editing tools also help users easily add music and photos to videos to match the rhythms of the music for vibrant results.



Sweet Snap: A camera app with beauty filters and cute facial stickers

Sweet Snap is the popular beauty selfie camera and photo editor app. With face filters, cute face stickers and great memes, users can animate their faces in real-time and take beautiful selfies. It also has dozens of classic live stickers from Snapchat and Instagram. One of the most entertaining features of Sweet Snap is its collection of beautifying tools. Users can get delicate facial features in just one click.



Sweet Selfie: A selfie tool for beautiful pictures

Sweet Selfie is a great selfie camera with beauty effects and basic functions to edit photos. It is very easy to use even if people are new to selfies. There are various selfie effect filters such as cartoon filter, body reshaping effect, retouching face, smoothing skin, whitening teeth and live stickers. Users can get everything they want in one selfie camera and editor app.

In addition to the products above, Ufoto also provides others photo and video editing applications, such as SnapFx, Mint, Mojito and more. As of 2020, the global cumulative users of Ufoto exceed 800 million, over 10 million active users daily, and the social media following has exceeded 5 million.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

