Wonderful Pistachios No Shells 'Shell-ebrates' Canadian Television Debut With The Arrival Of Sheldon The Tortoise

Building off No Shells year-over-year triple-digit sales growth in Canada, and the recent launch of new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted flavours this past summer, "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" features a new adversary of No Shells: Sheldon, a beloved tortoise who speaks his mind.

In the first spot, the lovable hard-backed antagonist takes his arguments to the Wonderful Pistachios advertising executives who try to convince him their No Shells ads were just a big misunderstanding. They were only trying to promote pistachios without shells, not tortoises without shells. Running coast-to-coast in Canada, the campaign will be amplified by a large-scale social and digital campaign, print and in-store marketing.

"Our Wonderful Pistachios No Shells business has more than tripled over the past year in Canada and we're hopeful this fun and engaging campaign will accelerate that growth even more as Canadians can't get enough of Wonderful Pistachios without the shells," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company.

The campaign focuses on No Shells as an easy and convenient way to enjoy the great taste of Wonderful Pistachios, just without the shells. In Canada, the campaign will feature multiple TV commercials, including "I Speak Turtle," and be supported by robust marketing efforts to ensure that brand awareness continues to grow for the easy-to-eat snack.

"We're excited to introduce Sheldon to Canadians, because we consider him to be a member of the Wonderful Pistachios family, although he was quite hesitant to join our side," said Bobby Pearce, chief creative officer, Wonderful Agency. "The No Shells campaign, created by Wonderful Agency, is our way of talking about the brand's main differentiator, the lack of shells, in a humorous and unexpected way."

With the addition of the new flavours that launched this summer, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are now available in Canada in Roasted & Salted (170g), Roasted & Lightly Salted (170g), Chili Roasted (155g), and Honey Roasted (155g).

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, the "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" campaign, or to view current and past commercial spots, please visit wonderfulpistachiosandalmonds.com, Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Grown in California's Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brands Wonderful® Pistachios and Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachiosandalmonds.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Known for our iconic packaging and marketing campaigns, Wonderful® Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

