Women's Infrastructure Network Virtually Opens the Market
Apr 28, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from the Women's Infrastructure Network joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, and Nelia Andrade, Regional Director, Corporate Trust, TSX Trust, to celebrate the 8th annual WIN Awards and open the market.
Started from an interest expressed from women in the infrastructure industry to network with each other, WIN was initially established informally across the country in Canada in Toronto, Vancouver and Alberta (Edmonton, Calgary) to bring women together across disciplines. WIN has evolved into a dynamic forum designed for women in infrastructure to help facilitate connections and networking, exchange ideas, and help shape the infrastructure agenda.
The WIN Awards Program recognizes the contributions of exceptional women in the Canadian infrastructure industry. This phenomenally successful Program has been held annually since 2015 and over the years has resulted in over 300 nominations of exceptional women across the country from all disciplines.
Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Amy Kasnickas, [email protected]
