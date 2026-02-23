Women's Health Leaders Gather on Parliament Hill to Advance National Framework

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - More than 200 advocates, researchers, clinicians, innovators, business leaders, and community organizations from across Canada will gather on Parliament Hill Feb. 25–26 for a national advocacy and policy engagement focused on advancing a framework for women's health in Canada.

The two-day engagement builds on the introduction of Senate Public Bill S-243, An Act to establish a framework for women's health in Canada, which calls for coordinated national action to strengthen women's health research and innovation, improve access to care, advance prevention and primary care, and support Canadian leadership in women-led health innovation.

"Women's health is fundamental to Canada's future, and a national framework is an important step toward ensuring women across the country receive the care and investment they deserve," said Senator Danièle Henkel. "This engagement brings together evidence, expertise, and lived experience to inform meaningful national action."

Participants represent healthcare, research, Indigenous leadership, academia, the private sector, and non-profit organizations, reflecting cross-sector alignment to address gaps and inequities in women's health--particularly those experienced by Indigenous women, women of color, and other underserved and equity-deserving communities.

"This is a defining moment for women's health in Canada," said Carmen Wyton, Chair and Founder of the Women's Health Coalition of Canada. "For the first time, leaders from across the country are coming together with a shared purpose -- to recognize women's health as essential to Canada's health system, economic strength, and future prosperity."

Programming includes a leadership reception on Feb. 25 highlighting Canadian women-led innovation in health, followed by a national forum on Feb. 26 focused on the health and economic impact of investing in women's health across the life course.

The forum will feature expert panels examining research, innovation, prevention and primary care, patient-centred health systems, and Indigenous women's health. Following the forum, trained advocates and organizational leaders will meet directly with Senators, Members of Parliament, and senior federal officials to share evidence, lived experience, and policy solutions aligned with Bill S-243.

"Canada has an extraordinary opportunity to lead globally in women's health innovation," said Rachel Bartholomew, Founder of HyIvy Health and Femtech Canada. "Aligning policy, research, and innovation through a national framework can accelerate solutions that improve women's health while strengthening Canada's economy and global competitiveness."

Women represent 51% of Canada's population, yet Canada ranks 64th out of 142 countries on the Hologic Global Women's Health Index. Research indicates that closing the women's health gap could add up to $37 billion annually to Canada's economy by 2040 through improved productivity, workforce participation, and innovation.

About the Women's Health Framework Collaboration

The Women's Health Framework is a pan Canadian, collaborative advocacy initiative, led by The Women's Health Coalition of Canada along with Women's Health Collective Canada and Femtech Canada. It brings together healthcare providers, researchers, Indigenous leaders, patient advocates, innovators, and policy experts to provide evidence informed solutions to address persistent gaps, barriers, and biases in women's health across the lifespan – including the advancement of Bill S-243, An Act to establish a framework for women's health in Canada. Learn more: www.WHFramework.ca

