Women's College Hospital Foundation raises over $1.1M at 15th annual Women for Women's event, and honours Nelly Furtado with Trailblazer Award

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Since 1883, Women's College Hospital (WCH) has led the way in advancing health equity for women and gender-diverse people – challenging barriers, closing gaps in care, and reshaping the future of healthcare in Canada. That legacy continued on March 24, as Women's College Hospital Foundation (WCHF) brought together 1,000 leaders from across business, philanthropy, and healthcare in support of this mission.

Sandra Sualim - President and CEO, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, Nelly Furtado - 2026 Trailblazer Award recipient, Heather McPherson - Hospital CEO (CNW Group/Women's College Hospital Foundation)

The Foundation's annual flagship event raised over $1.1 million in support of Women's College Hospital's work, contributing to more than $8.5 million raised over the past 15 years to advance care, research, and innovation.

The event also honoured Nelly Furtado as the 2026 Trailblazer Award recipient, recognizing her longstanding commitment to empowering women and girls through her music, philanthropy, and advocacy.

"When we are brave, rise together, and stand in our truth, we don't just change outcomes – we change what's possible for the better," said Furtado.

Sandra Sualim, President and CEO of Women's College Hospital Foundation, celebrated the Canadian artist's impact and the hospital's mission:

"We are thrilled to honour Nelly Furtado with our 2026 Trailblazer Award. Through her music, advocacy, and philanthropy, she has used her platform to uplift women and girls and champion inclusion. Her courage mirrors the values at Women's College Hospital, where we work every day to close gaps in care and create a healthcare system that serves all women and gender-diverse people."

Other Key Highlights of the Event:

Breast cancer panel featuring Dr. Joanne Kotsopoulos, scientist at WCH, and Dr. Fahima Osman, Breast Surgical Oncologist at WCH, with Lauren Levy, philanthropist and BRCA1 gene carrier, explored prevention, research, and lived experience as moderated by Amanda Alvaro, President of Pomp & Circumstance and Bonus Track.



Event emcee Melissa Grelo in conversation with Dr. Sheila Wijayasinghe, Medical Lead for Primary Care Outreach at WCH, spotlighted menopause and midlife health, breaking stigma and sharing practical insights.



Heather McPherson, President and CEO of Women's College Hospital announced the launch of Canada's first Centre for Sex and Gender in Health, which will lead the Women's Menopause and Midlife Horizon Study, a new longitudinal study tracking the health outcomes of 30,000 women and gender-diverse people.

As Women's College Hospital looks to the future, the continued support of its community will help accelerate innovation, close persistent gaps in care, and ensure that all women and gender-diverse people receive the care they deserve.

Women for Women's was proudly presented by KPMG, with generous support from BMO, IG Wealth Management, CGI, CIBC, Manulife, RBC, and The Scotiabank Women Initiative, among others.

About Women's College Hospital Foundation

Women's College Hospital (WCH) is a national leader in advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for women and gender-diverse people, particularly those underserved by the health system. For more than 140 years, the hospital has identified critical gaps in care and responded with innovation in research, education and clinical practice. As Canada's only fully ambulatory academic hospital, WCH is mandated to drive system-level change. It addresses some of the country's most pressing health challenges by confronting the gender and social inequities that shape health outcomes and by pioneering new models of care that build a more equitable and responsive health system for all. Philanthropic support through WCHF accelerates this work by funding breakthrough research, innovative models of care, and high-impact programs that close health gaps and transform healthcare in Canada.

SOURCE Women's College Hospital Foundation

Media Contact: Michelle Tafler, Women's College Hospital Foundation, [email protected]; Emily McCurdy, NKPR, [email protected]