Women's Charity Golf Tournament Masks-Up and is Ready to Swing for a Cure

There are a number of changes in place for the 2020 tournament to adhere to AHS COVID 19 guidelines, such as:

Tournament capacity is limited to 100.





Masks – need to be worn in the clubhouse at all times, during registration and while socializing. Once play begins masks are at players discretion.





Lunch – pre-made and individually boxed. Players will pick up and take to their carts.





Carts – players will ride with their partner/teammate. It is assumed when players register as a duo or a foursome, two people per cart is acceptable. Players can request their own cart for an additional fee.





Course activities – all activities will fall within AHS guidelines and all volunteers will be required to wear masks.





Silent Auction – an on-line silent auction will be held in the days leading up to the tournament and will close during dinner at the event. Items will be available to be taken home.





Dinner and presentations – dining room is setup for acceptable socially distanced tables, with each table only set for four people (one table per team). Beverages and food will be served to table by Earl Grey staff.





Early Bird registration fee of $240 until September 1, 2020 .

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available. Donations of prizes and silent auction items are greatly appreciated.

For more information contact Debbie Carver at 403-230-7893.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

For further information: Cystic Fibrosis Canada - Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter, Phone: (403) 266-5295, Email: [email protected]

