Women's Brain Health Takes Centre Stage in Canada's First Public Summit

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - This December, Canada takes a major step forward as the Women's Brain Health Summit, presented by RBC Wealth Management, debuts in Toronto.

Hosted by Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI), the only charitable organization dedicated solely to protecting women's cognitive wellbeing and supporting caregivers and families, this national event places women's brain health at the forefront of the country's public health conversation.

Taking place December 1–2, 2025 in Toronto to align with National Women's Brain Health Day, the Summit is led by Honourary Co-Chairs Sandi and Jim Treliving and issues a clear call to action: Protect her brain. Protect our future.

WBHI is convening leading scientists, clinicians, advocates, caregivers, and cultural influencers for a highly engaging public event designed to support prevention, resilience, and cognitive vitality throughout life.

"There has never been a more important time to close the gap in how we understand and protect women's brain health," said Lynn Posluns, President and CEO, Women's Brain Health Initiative. "This Summit turns knowledge into power. We are making the science accessible and the solutions actionable. When we protect her brain, we strengthen every community."

Featured speakers include Geena Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, Emma Heming Willis, Dr. Lisa Genova, Lisa LaFlamme, Dr. Gillian Einstein, and Dr. Wendy Wolfman, along with leading researchers and advocates shaping the future of cognitive health.

More than 500 participants are expected, including healthcare professionals, caregivers, researchers, students, policy leaders, philanthropists, and individuals personally invested in preventing cognitive decline and maintaining memory health. Topics will explore the links between brain aging, menopause, heart and vascular health, mental wellbeing, caregiving, lifestyle choices, and chronic disease prevention.

"At RBC Wealth Management, we recognize that protecting women's brain health is essential to long-term wellbeing," said Leanne Kaufman, President and CEO, RBC Royal Trust. "Our role as presenting sponsor reflects our belief that health is wealth, and that advancing research, education, and early prevention benefits women, caregivers, and families across Canada."

"We have reached a turning point," said Dr. Gillian Einstein, Wilfred & Joyce Posluns Chair in Women's Brain Health & Aging, and Professor of Psychology, University of Toronto. "Women represent almost 70 percent of those who develop dementia, yet research and prevention strategies have not reflected this reality. The science is advancing. Now we must act."

"When someone you love is experiencing cognitive changes, the world can feel overwhelming," said Emma Heming Willis, NY Times bestselling author, caregiver, and advocate. "Community, shared knowledge, and compassion matter. This Summit creates space for us to learn together, support one another, and recognize that no one should have to navigate this journey alone."

RBC Wealth Management's presenting sponsorship strengthens a national effort to advance gender equity in research, care, and healthy aging. Protecting women's cognitive health strengthens families, workplaces, and society as a whole.

To learn more, and explore partnership opportunities, visit herbrain.ca

Summit Support

The Women's Brain Health Summit is made possible thanks to the generous support of: RBC Wealth Management, Sandi and Jim Treliving, Canada Life, and other partners.

About Women's Brain Health Initiative

Women's Brain Health Initiative is a Canadian and U.S. charitable foundation established in 2012 dedicated to protecting the brain health of women, caregivers, and families. For more information visit womensbrainhealth.org

