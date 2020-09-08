Women matter: Russian philanthropic foundation received an award for forming women's community

Ekaterina develops projects in the social and education sphere together with her husband Igor Rybakov. At a certain moment, Ekaterina and Igor Rybakov decided to devote the second half of their lives to returning capital in a transformed form to society. That is why the Rybakov Foundation was created. The Foundation has established the aim of providing high-quality education for everyone. This will be an investment into achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4, set by the United Nations. The Foundation's mission is to create a tradition of developing society with our own hands. Aiming to support entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and impact investors who are eager to contribute to changing the future of education Ekaterina and Igor Rybakov established the Ryabkov Prize with a Grand Prix of $1mln.

Igor Rybakov is a Russian entrepreneur, member of the Forbes magazine's list of the wealthiest people in the world in 2020 with a fortune of $1.1 billion.

The PRO Women's Community was founded in 2016 as an initiative of the Rybakov Foundation, now it is an international community and an independent foundation that unites almost 13,000 women from 20 countries. The community is based on women's peer support groups, which operate in more than 150 cities and help women achieve their goals, launch projects and fulfil themselves.

Ekaterina Rybakova: "In 2015, the entrepreneur from Tomsk heavily indebted with a child in her hands decided to move to the taiga to a family village. With the help of her parents Elena launched the production of wooden toys from the scratch. The business was not profitable for 2 years, Elena got depressed. In 2017, she got to know about the PRO Women community and decided that she would get out if she helped others. She became the leader of the group and in four months, thanks to the support of like-minded people and networking, the revenue has grown 15 times. Nowadays the products of the family factory from Siberia are sold all over the world!"

The awarding ceremony of the "Media Manager of Russia 2020" was held in Moscow on August 27.

