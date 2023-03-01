TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tammy Cash, CM Head of Marketing, Americas, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc., and Co-President of Women in ETFs (WE) Canada joined Tanya Rowntree, Head of Global Client Success, TMX Group, and Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the launch of the WE Canada 2023 Mentorship Cohort. The TSX celebration welcomed the 26 2023 mentorship pairings, new Board members, and the sponsors of WE Canada, including AGF, Franklin Templeton, Horizons ETFs, RBC Global Asset Management, and Vanguard.

Women in ETFs Closes the Market Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Women in ETFs brings together women and men in the ETF ecosystem from across the globe to champion WE's goals of actively choosing equality, diversity, and inclusion. The organisation offers complimentary opportunities to attend professional development, educational events, and networking opportunities. University outreach, a speakers bureau, and a career centre are all made available to members.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange