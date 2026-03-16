SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Meiwu Technology Company Limited ("WNW" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that the Company is introducing a strategic artificial intelligence ("AI") insights initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance research collaboration and operational efficiency across its functional skincare business. Through this initiative, the Company plans to explore the application of AI-assisted data analysis tools to support internal research coordination, product formulation analysis, and collaboration with external research partners.

The initiative is expected to assist the Company in organizing and evaluating a growing body of research data, including formulation records, ingredient studies, and scientific publications related to skincare technologies. By integrating AI-supported analytical tools into internal workflows, the Company aims to improve the efficiency of reviewing technical materials and identifying potential development directions for functional skincare products.

"AI-assisted analytical tools are increasingly being used across many research-driven industries to help teams manage complex datasets and streamline internal workflows," said Zhichao Yang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "By exploring these technologies within our research processes, we aim to enhance coordination between internal teams and external research partners, while supporting more efficient evaluation of formulation data and ingredient research."

The Company expects the initiative to support its ongoing collaboration with external research institutions and product development partners by improving the organization and review of historical formulation data, ingredient studies, and technical materials. AI-assisted analysis may help identify potential ingredient interactions and facilitate more standardized data sharing among research participants involved in product development projects. Over time, the Company believes that improvements in internal research coordination and data management may contribute to a more efficient product development process as it continues to expand its functional skincare product portfolio and supply chain ecosystem.

About Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018. Meiwu implemented a strategic transition of its business from online sales of selected high-quality food products and short message service to the skincare industry, and currently engages in the sale of the functional skincare products through Xiamen Chunshang Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Chunshang Xiamen"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Meiwu in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

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Contact Meiwu Technology Company Limited

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SOURCE Meiwu Technology Company Limited