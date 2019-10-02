Wizarding World Digital Introduces The Official Harry Potter Fan Club And New Mobile Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony

The Wizarding World app allows users to discover which house they belong to with a re-imagining of the famous Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony , featuring J.K. Rowling's original questions and a new augmented reality Sorting Hat, whilst those fans that have been previously sorted can reaffirm their house pride. The new app is also packed with fresh content including exclusive videos, interactive quizzes and Secret Codes, plus the new fanzine 'Wizarding Weekly', putting the best of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts right at your fingertips.

WizardingWorld.com – the new online home of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts is where fans can enjoy all they loved from Pottermore.com, but with a trunk full of original content and new interactive experiences. Delve deeper into the stories you love, get behind-the-scenes details and enjoy all your favorites from J.K Rowling's archive of writing for Pottermore.

Accessible through both the app and the website, fans will be able to join The Official Harry Potter Fan Club for free. This will provide them with curated experiences from the Wizarding World, including an official Fan Club newsletter and member benefits. And soon, fans will have the option to enhance their membership experience with Wizarding World Gold, a yearly paid subscription that comes with a unique, annual gift and is packed with exclusives and special offers - all of the magic you love and more!

All these great experiences and features can be unlocked by registering for a personalised Wizarding Passport which is a fan's magical identity and holds their defining traits such as their Hogwarts house, Patronus and Wand.

Paul Kanareck, Managing Director of Wizarding World Digital says: 'The Harry Potter global phenomenon continues to be loved by fans of all ages – from the millions of people who discover the books for the first time to those who explore the movies, audiobooks, stage play, visitor attractions and games each year. We have a wonderful opportunity to create new experiences including a fan club for the digital age, which offers an amazing breadth of content and new interactive platforms that will give our fans around the world a truly connected experience across the Wizarding World universe.'

The Wizarding World app, available with the newly reimagined Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony can be downloaded today for free in the initial launch territories on the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Selected features will also be hosted globally online at WizardingWorld.com for fans who cannot access the app at this stage.

Notes to Editors:

To join the free Official Harry Potter Fan Club today and stay up to date, visit WizardingWorld.com to receive the latest information and download the Wizarding World app.

Join fans around the world to Discover Where You Truly Belong with the reimagined Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony. Show your #HousePride and share with us across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter @WizardingWorld

Access official images and campaign trailer: here

Wizarding World app is available on Android and iOS smartphones and can be downloaded for free in the Apple Store and Google Play. The app is available in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and will be rolling out to more territories in the coming weeks.

Pottermore.com moves to its new home of WizardingWorld.com from 2nd October 2019. The archive of content from Pottermore will be available alongside more fresh, exclusive and interactive content on the new website.

Wizarding World Gold is a new annual, paid subscription which will be available soon in the initial launch territories of the US and UK.

ABOUT

Wizarding World Digital

Wizarding World Digital is a joint venture between Pottermore Ltd and Warner Bros. and is dedicated to delivering innovative and digital experiences for all fans of the Wizarding World. In 2019, it launched the Wizarding Passport, Wizarding World mobile app, WizardingWorld.com and The Official Harry Potter Fan Club.

Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto platform nine and three-quarters at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling. For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

Pottermore Publishing

Pottermore Publishing is the global digital publisher of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series as well as other audiobooks and eBooks from the Wizarding World. It leads the way in innovative digital publishing and to bring new generations of readers together with long-standing fans, celebrating and bringing to life the stories that first began with the Boy Who Lived. Visit www.PottermorePublishing.com for the full range of publishing, including language availability as well as forthcoming releases.

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is a fully integrated, broad-based entertainment company and a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment and their related businesses. A WarnerMedia company, Studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry, from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, digital distribution, animation, comic books, videogames, product and brand licensing, and broadcasting. The company's vast library, one of the most prestigious and valuable in the world, consists of more than 100,000 hours of programming, 8,600 feature films and 5,000 television programs comprised of tens of thousands of individual episodes.

