Wittington Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Discovery Launch Initiative to Build Canada's Climate-Tech Future

Wittington Ventures and Breakthrough Energy partner to bring the global Fellows program to Canada

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Wittington Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Discovery announce the launch of Weston Breakthrough Fellows, a new Canadian initiative designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative climate technologies emerging from Canada's leading research institutions.

Canada produces world-class scientific research, yet many promising innovations stall at the earliest stages before they reach the market. The program aims to directly address this critical gap by providing early-stage innovators with the capital, commercialization training, mentorship, and networks needed to transform scientific discoveries into venture-scale companies.

Weston Breakthrough Fellows will support a dedicated Canadian cohort of Breakthrough Energy Discovery's global Fellows program. With an initial focus on agriculture, the program will strengthen Canada's research-to-commercialization pipeline, by supporting early-stage companies advancing climate innovations that enable a more productive, competitive, and sustainable agriculture sector.

"Canada has the talent, institutions, and entrepreneurial potential to lead in climate innovation. What researchers need is a stronger pathway from discovery to commercialization" said Zeeshan Ali, Partner at Wittington Ventures. "Weston Breakthrough Fellows will back innovators at the earliest stages, helping ensure that breakthrough technologies built in Canada can scale into globally competitive companies that deliver meaningful benefits for Canadians."

Ashley Grosh, Vice President of Breakthrough Energy Discovery, commented, "Since 2021, the Fellows program has supported more than 150 climate-tech entrepreneurs globally in taking their ideas from lab to market. Canada has all the right ingredients to produce the next global leaders in climate tech, specifically in an area like agriculture, where we are focusing first, but also in areas like building, electricity, manufacturing and transportation. Through our partnership with Wittington Ventures, Weston Breakthrough Fellows gives Canadian founders the platform to build world-class companies in Canada, with access to global networks and markets."

Drawing on the complementary expertise, capital, and networks of Wittington Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Discovery, the new fellowship aims to strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in climate innovation and entrepreneurship. Applications for the inaugural Weston Breakthrough Fellows cohort are open from June 16 to July 12, 2026. Learn more about the Weston Breakthrough Fellows program at wittingtonventures.com/fellows and apply HERE.

About Wittington Ventures

Wittington Ventures is a multi-stage investment platform that backs transformative companies across the consumer, commerce, healthcare, and climate sectors. Wittington Ventures' innovation portfolio is dedicated to supporting innovators, scientists, and early-stage companies emerging from breakthrough research in climate and healthcare.

Backed by Wittington Investments, Limited – the holding company of the Weston group of companies that includes Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Choice Properties – Wittington Ventures leverages its proprietary industry access, philanthropic research insights, and long-term capital to support founders throughout their growth journey.

By bridging the gap between scientific discovery and commercialization, Wittington Ventures innovation investing aims to accelerate the development and scaling of Canadian innovations for the benefit of Canadians.

About Breakthrough Energy Discovery

Breakthrough Energy is a global investment platform to accelerate clean energy innovation and build the industries of the future. Breakthrough Energy Discovery is the pre-venture innovation arm of Breakthrough Energy, focusing on advancing emerging climate technologies at the earliest stages. Through its three core programs--Workshops, Ecosystems, and the global Fellows program--BE Discovery provides philanthropic funding, tailored support, and connections to help innovators turn bold ideas into scalable solutions.

SOURCE Wittington Ventures

Media Contact: Breakthrough Energy Discovery, [email protected]