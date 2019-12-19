Witness the Total Solar Eclipse Aboard the World's First Hybrid Electric-Powered Expedition Ship

Hurtigruten offers adventure travelers bucket-list Antarctica voyages in 2021

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hurtigruten, the world leader in expedition travel, today announced the line's 2021 total solar eclipse voyages, featuring Antarctica itineraries on the industry's most advanced and environmentally-friendly ships.

"We will sail both the world's first hybrid electric-powered expedition ship, the MS Roald Amundsen, and her sister ship, the MS Fram, to prime positions outside the South Orkney Islands aiming to see this spectacular natural phenomenon," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Weather permitting, the total solar eclipse will only be visible from Antarctica, with the next event not occurring for another 75 years.

"This is a unique opportunity for a very limited number of modern-day adventure travelers to both immerse in the seventh continent and its icebergs, penguins, seals, whales and birds, and at the same time have front-row access to an astonishing planetary display," added Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten will enlist a team of curated experts to provide travelers with immersive lectures and insights on the eclipse while on board. The team will supplement Hurtigruten's already extensive expedition team, consisting of leaders in scientific areas such as marine biology, glaciology, oceanography and photography.

"We aim for all Hurtigruten sailings to be life-changing and transformational," said Skjeldam. "These experts will further deepen and expand this unequalled possibility to experience one of nature's most striking events."

The ship's science center serves as a hub where guests and experts meet over microscopes and other scientific equipment to learn about the waters and wildlife the ship is navigating. Guests are also encouraged to partake in different citizen science projects offered on board.

Additional information about the Antarctic solar eclipse voyages can be found here, by contacting your travel agent, or by calling Hurtigruten at 1-866-679-8305.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in expedition travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, they offer experiences to the world's most pristine and remote destinations including Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and the Northwest Passage. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 ships custom-built for adventure, including the line's newest addition, MS Roald Amundsen, the first hybrid electric-powered cruise ship. Two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered; MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a third new-build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally-friendly expedition ships at sea, with state-of-the-art green technology and hybrid power. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

SOURCE Hurtigruten

For further information: Media Inquiries: Brea Burkholz, Brea.Burkholz@Hurtigruten.com, (425) 233-8832, www.hurtigruten.com

Related Links

www.hurtigruten.com

