With new album, band featuring individuals on the autism spectrum takes centre stage

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - To celebrate Canadian Autism Awareness Month, ASD Band has just released their first-ever EP of original songs, available now on all streaming platforms.

'ASD' stands for 'Autism Spectrum Disorder' as that is what brought the band together. Each member of the group is on the autism spectrum and has a passion for breaking stereotypes through music, demonstrating that anything is possible.

The music video for their first single, "Fireflies" can be viewed on YouTube now. The band's lead singer, Rawan Tuffaha, wrote the song because she wanted people on the spectrum to be proud of their own unique abilities. Just like fireflies who emit light through an astounding chemical reaction, people with autism each have incredible strengths and although they're all different from one another, it's those differences that make them shine.

The group first came together in 2019 for a concert hosted by Jake's House, a Canadian-based charity that supports people on the autism spectrum, playing the classic "Give a Little Bit" with rock legend Roger Hodgson and a 43-piece orchestra. Since then, the group continues to raise awareness for Jake's House charity by releasing covers of classic pop songs on streaming services. Their most recent cover of Imagine Dragons' "Follow You" was shared on Instagram by the band's drummer, Daniel Platzman who commented, "I love this cover of 'Follow You' by ASD…such a great and inspiring performance that I just had to share."

This latest EP is their first collection of original songs, all written and arranged by the band members, and produced by Juno-award winning producer, Chris Stringer.

"Music has been identified as a strength in people with autism spectrum disorder and ASD Band proves that time and time again," says Jake's House founder, David Bodanis. "Through their talent and brilliant song writing, they're also showing the world not to underestimate people on the spectrum and that for them, anything is possible. We could not be prouder of what this group continues to accomplish."

Support the band by following them on Instagram, streaming their songs on all music platforms and watching their latest music video.

To learn more about Jake's House, visit www.JakesHouse.ca.

ABOUT JAKE'S HOUSE

Founded in 2004 by Irene and David Bodanis, Jake's House is a Canadian charity that provides meaningful support to families living with autism across the country. With the understanding of the profound impact autism can have on a family, Irene and David set out to better prepare others for the challenges that arise and to build a strong, compassionate community. Today, Jake's House offers a continuum of structured services that offer practical help today and lasting hope for tomorrow – social events for families; mentoring programs for youth; employment opportunities for young adults; and housing for the aging population.

